The Yankees cannot mess with their red-hot rookie catcher

The Yankees‘ offense has proven to be volatile and inconsistent this season, but they have several red-hot weapons making a difference every night. Aside from Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, the Yankees’ third-best hitter might just be rookie catcher Austin Wells, who has earned the starting job over Jose Trevino.

Yankees’ Offense: A Blend of Volatility and Potent Weapons

Trevino was recently reinstated from a rehab assignment on Thursday, so he should be available for Friday’s game. In fact, it’s possible that he will get the start on Friday with Gerrit Cole on the mound. Cole has always preferred Trevino, and despite Wells’ offensive production, they may opt to favor the needs of their Ace.

Evaluating Trevino and Wells

Nonetheless, Trevino shouldn’t be considered the primary option any longer, having just missed several weeks and slashing .244/.303/.411 over 60 games this season. He’s been a league-average hitter but one of the best defensive catchers in the sport. He ranks third in strike rate and catcher framing runs, a valuable asset to have as the second option. Wells hasn’t been as efficient, but it’s still above average in both categories. His offensive metrics give him substantial value.

Wells’ Ascending Performance

Over 83 games this season, Wells is hitting .257/.347/.426, including nine homers and 36 RBIs, with a 119 wRC+. In fact, since June 1, Wells has been hitting .291 with a 149 wRC+. Everything about his game has consistently improved, and he currently has six hits in his last four games, leaving his mark against the Chicago White Sox.

Managing the Catching Duo

The worst thing the Yankees can do is disrupt that flow, putting Trevino in more frequently and platooning them at a more frequent pace. Of course, Boone will likely try to take advantage of matchups, especially when lefties are on the mound. Wells is hitting .262 against righties and .231 against lefties, so it is evident that he performs better against opposite-sided pitching. The Yankees will undoubtedly capitalize on that difference despite the fact that Trevino was only hitting .209 against lefties this year.

Boone’s Strategic Considerations

In any case, Boone has to be careful about how he deploys his dynamic catching duo moving forward, but one thing is for sure: Wells has solidified himself as the team’s long-term starting catcher.