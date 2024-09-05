The Yankees cannot afford to lose ace who’s peaking at the perfect time

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees had to endure several weeks without their ace Gerrit Cole to open the 2024 campaign. That right elbow inflammation really scared everyone in or around the organization, including fans: they just can’t imagine the Bombers lifting the World Series trophy without Cole’s contributions and they might be right.

But he did come back, and while it took him a while to get going, he is now on an incredible six-start run: in his last six turns and 34 innings, he accumulated a 1.85 ERA and 40 strikeouts. He is very close to his peak form, the one that won him the AL Cy Young award last year.

Gerrit Cole is becoming indispensable again for the Yankees

Cole is making himself indispensable again. He always was, to be fair, but he is back to giving the Yankees a competitive advantage every time he steps on the mound.

That’s exactly why the Yankees just can’t afford to lose him again for an extended period of time. While he was warming up to go for a seventh inning in his most recent start, he felt something odd on his calf, and the entire Yankees universe entered in a state of panic again.

The Yankees have penciled Cole for Sunday

Fortunately, the pitcher himself has downplayed the issue, as they were just cramps. In fact, the team has made his next start official, and it will come on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The Yankees have apparently dodged a bullet with their ace, and he can go up to the mound and continue his recent run of dominance.

The righty was battered in a couple of starts, which is why his full-season ERA is at 3.65 in 69 frames. But that number is starting to come down in a hurry and will continue to do so as long as he remains in one piece.

Cole remains one of the most important Yankees with the postseason in mind.