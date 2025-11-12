The New York Yankees are ready to attack this offseason with purpose. After another disappointing finish and plenty of unanswered questions across the roster, the front office is expected to move swiftly in reshaping the team’s core for 2026.

According to Bob Nightengale of MLB.com, “The Yankees will be one of the most aggressive teams this offseason.” That statement doesn’t come as a surprise. Between holes in the outfield, a thin bullpen, and lingering injury concerns around key players, the Yankees can’t afford to sit back and hope things fall into place.

Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Retaining Cody Bellinger is priority number one

The first major decision revolves around Cody Bellinger, who declined his $25 million player option for the 2026 season. The Yankees remain highly motivated to bring him back and view him as a foundational piece both offensively and defensively.

Bellinger, 30, hit .272/.334/.480 with 29 home runs and 98 RBIs in 2025. His ability to play all three outfield spots and handle first base gives the Yankees flexibility — something they desperately need given the uncertainty surrounding Trent Grisham’s qualifying offer and the ongoing rehab of Anthony Volpe.

While Bellinger will likely command a multi-year deal in the $25–30 million per year range, his balance of contact hitting, athletic defense, and postseason experience makes him one of the safest bets in free agency.

Outfield and bullpen lead the Yankees’ priority list

Beyond Bellinger, the Yankees’ outfield remains a glaring question mark. Grisham’s situation is still unresolved after receiving a $22 million qualifying offer, and next man up Jasson Dominguez’s role will depend heavily on his defensive improvements. The team has also been linked to potential trade targets like Luis Robert Jr., who could bring much-needed right-handed power and elite defense if the price is right.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

But the outfield isn’t the only area on Brian Cashman’s to-do list. The bullpen — once a cornerstone of the Yankees’ success — was inconsistent throughout 2025. Expect the front office to pursue at least one high-leverage reliever, whether that comes from free agency or trade. Reliable late-inning arms could make the difference between being a good team and a serious contender.

They could elect to retain Devin Williams or Luke Weaver in free agency.

Rotation and infield questions linger

Starting pitching remains a concern, though the Yankees’ rotation is better positioned than it has been in recent years. Gerrit Cole’s return from injury will stabilize the top of the staff, but the team still needs more dependable depth behind him. With names like Tatsuya Imai rumored as potential targets, Cashman could look internationally for an answer.

In the infield, Volpe’s shoulder rehab has opened the door for a possible veteran addition to help share the load early in 2026. Players like Jose Caballero offer some depth, but a more established presence could help bridge the gap until Volpe is back to full strength.

A clear message from the Bronx

This winter feels like a pivotal one for the Yankees. The front office knows it has the resources — roughly $70 million in spending flexibility — and the urgency to act. The priority list is long: retain Bellinger, rebuild the bullpen, solidify the outfield, and add insurance for the infield.

For a team that still expects to compete for championships every year, the plan is clear. The Yankees aren’t just tweaking around the edges — they’re gearing up for an all-in offseason. And if their aggression matches their ambition, the 2026 roster could look drastically different in all the right ways.