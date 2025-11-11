Ever since Pete Fairbanks burst onto the scene in 2019, he’s been one of those pitchers you just can’t ignore. The fireballing right-hander went from a raw, erratic arm to a vital piece of the Tampa Bay Rays bullpen machine. Now, after Tampa Bay declined his $11 million club option, the New York Yankees have a real shot at bringing him into their own bullpen mix—and it’s an opportunity worth thinking about seriously.

A Proven Arm Hits the Market

Fairbanks’ departure from Tampa Bay is a bit surprising, given his track record and tenure. For a franchise that thrives on pitching development, letting go of a veteran reliever with postseason experience signals both a financial decision and perhaps a quiet acknowledgment of where the Rays are headed. Fairbanks, meanwhile, enters free agency with plenty of suitors, and the Yankees should absolutely be one of them.

As Joseph Randazzo of Yankees on SI noted, the potential pairing of Fairbanks and David Bednar could be one of the best one-two punches New York has seen since the Andrew Miller–Aroldis Chapman era. That’s not hyperbole—it’s an intriguing idea for a team still chasing bullpen stability.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

A Strong Resume with Real Bite

Fairbanks isn’t just a name or a fastball. He’s a proven big-game pitcher. Across three postseasons from 2020 through 2022, he struck out 19 batters in 15 innings with a solid 3.60 ERA. Over his regular-season career, he’s logged 265 innings with a 3.19 ERA, proving he can handle volume and pressure.

This past season, Fairbanks quietly put together another strong campaign: 60.1 innings, a 2.83 ERA, and 27 saves. His strikeout totals dipped—59 punchouts aren’t eye-popping for a reliever known for missing bats—but his effectiveness never really wavered. He found ways to get outs, even as the numbers shifted.

A Few Yellow Flags, Not Red

At 31, Fairbanks isn’t without risk. His strikeout rate has dropped from a peak of 37 percent in 2023 to around 23–24 percent the past two years. That’s a notable slide, but not necessarily a red flag. It’s a challenge—and one the Yankees’ pitching development team, led by Matt Blake and Sam Briend, would probably love to tackle.

Fairbanks’ fastball still sits in the upper 90s, and hitters managed just a .221 average and .319 slugging percentage against it last season. The raw stuff is still there. Sometimes, all it takes is a few tweaks in sequencing or release angle to unlock another level.

Why He Fits in New York

The Yankees’ bullpen has been reliable in stretches but far from dominant. Injuries, inconsistency, and overuse have plagued them for years. Fairbanks could bring that steady, late-inning presence the club has lacked. He’s got the mentality for big moments and the edge that plays in New York.

Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Of course, he won’t come cheap. Plenty of contenders would love an arm like his, and the Yankees would need to pay up. But if they’re serious about fortifying the roster for another run, investing in a proven reliever makes far more sense than gambling on mid-tier depth pieces.

The Bottom Line

The Yankees have been here before—chasing bullpen answers after a season where things didn’t quite click. Pete Fairbanks isn’t a perfect fix, but he’s the kind of arm who could thrive under their guidance.

With his mix of experience, power stuff, and intense competitiveness, Fairbanks might just be the missing link between the Yankees’ good bullpen and a great one. The question now is whether they’re willing to cross that AL East divide to find out.