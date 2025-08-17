The Yankees are playing with fire with Giancarlo Stanton

The New York Yankees are walking a tightrope with their outfield situation until Aaron Judge fully returns.

Judge is expected back in the field soon, but until then, every lineup decision carries extra weight and risk.

Stanton’s role remains a delicate balancing act

Giancarlo Stanton has already played three games in right field during Judge’s absence to keep his bat active.

It’s not the team’s preferred option, but the Yankees can’t afford to leave that type of power sitting idle.

Over 43 games this season, Stanton is hitting .299/.373/.576 with twelve homers and thirty-four runs batted in.

That production makes him one of baseball’s hottest hitters right now, forcing Boone to adjust around his resurgence.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Boone addresses Stanton’s health concerns

Manager Aaron Boone has been upfront about Stanton’s limitations, especially when playing in the outfield every day.

According to Boone, Stanton’s lower body wasn’t responding well, prompting more careful management of his workload.

By giving Stanton rest and prioritizing him as designated hitter, the Yankees hope to preserve his swing’s consistency.

They know another injury would erase weeks of momentum and deprive them of one of their best offensive weapons.

Scraping by while Judge heals

Without Judge, the Yankees’ lineup feels incomplete, like a puzzle missing its centerpiece. Offense becomes harder to manufacture.

They’ve managed to survive against St. Louis, but those games highlighted exactly why Judge’s return is so essential.

Until Judge locks down the outfield again, Stanton’s DH role becomes the hinge on which everything else depends.

Keeping both bats available simultaneously could change the dynamic of the offense and push the Yankees into another gear.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The importance of timing and patience

Rushing either star back into an unsustainable role could set the Yankees back rather than push them forward.

It’s similar to driving a high-performance car—you can’t redline the engine every mile without eventually burning out.

The Yankees understand this, which is why they’re pacing Stanton carefully while Judge inches closer to his return.

If executed correctly, their patience now will pay dividends down the stretch when depth matters most.