The Yankees are once again getting minimal production from $98 million outfielder

New York Yankees OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton has struggled mightily to begin his 2024 season. After missing 61 games last season, there was some hope that Stanton would return to form this season. So far, that has not been the case.

Stanton has slumped out the gate in the early going

In five games this season, Stanton is hitting just .150 with one home run and one RBI, carrying a measly .540 OPS. Stanton has struck out in 11 of his 20 at-bats so far, and for a team that has potential World Series aspirations, they are gonna need one of their biggest boppers to find his stride.

Stanton’s struggles are prolonged and concerning

Stanton’s struggles are not limited to just this season. Since the second half of the 2022 season, Stanton is hitting just .180, with 32 home runs, 78 RBIs, and a .663 OPS in 140 games. Stanton has also struck out in 186 of his 510 at-bats. This prolonged slump that has now gone on for nearly two years could be tell-tale signs of a troublesome trend for Stanton and the Yankees.

Slugger’s contract situation is less than favorable for the Yankees

The slugger’s contract situation is becoming a major concern for New York. Stanton is owed $32 million this season and next season, and the team is paying him at least $25 million through 2027, Stanton’s age-37 season.

The Yankees have a club option for Stanton’s contract in 2028, making the only way for the team to move off of the potential albatross contract is through a trade. However, Stanton’s decrease in production makes his contract nearly immovable.

While it is still early in the season, it has been much of the same for Giancarlo Stanton so far. Stanton has the ability to turn it around and be the dangerous force he once was, but the Yankees will need it to happen sooner rather than later if they wish to capitalize on the championship window they have created by adding Juan Soto this offseason.