The Yankees are likely going to see Jasson Dominguez in the summer

While Aaron Boone’s comments regarding the Yankees’ exciting young prospect Jasson Dominguez raised hope that we could see him earlier than anticipated, Jack Curry poured cold water on the idea. The switch-hitting outfielder is still expected to be more of a summertime addition to the roster, as it’s unlikely that he’ll be 100% by March and the Yankees want to be extremely careful with his rehab. Given the team’s current outfield depth and his young age, taking a more cautious approach with the young phenom makes the most sense, especially with his incredible upside.

2024 isn’t the only year the Yankees intend on having the dynamic hitter, and they’re going to be careful with a player they view as part of their long-term equation.

Yankees Taking Careful Approach With Young Outfielder

The Yankees aren’t going to rush Jasson Dominguez back, and there’s plenty of good reason for that decision. Adding both Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo provides the Yankees with starting-caliber outfielders who can make an impact in 2024 with their left-handed bats, and it also creates insurance so that they can promote Dominguez only if needed. Furthermore, Trent Grisham’s addition gives the team added insurance in centerfield so they don’t have to keep Aaron Judge out in centerfield for the entirety of the season, and it gives them versatility in their outfield group.

Giancarlo Stanton is also the team’s projected DH, and Jack Curry mentioned that he doesn’t believe the team will even try to float the idea of rostering Dominguez to open the season. We could see him in a limited role out in Tampa this upcoming Spring, but that doesn’t mean that the team is giving him a chance to crack the roster, rather they’re trying to help him rehab and get back into the groove of things. We typically see players take around a year to recover from Tommy John Surgery, and while players like Bryce Harper have returned sooner, that’s been in a limited role where they don’t throw at all.

It’s unlikely that the Yankees try and rush Jasson Dominguez back to play him at first base or the DH spot, especially early in the season when they’re going to see what they have in both Anthony Rizzo and the aforementioned Stanton. The Bronx Bombers added outfield depth for this very reason, and protecting Jasson Dominguez from himself is as important as developing him in the next season. They don’t want him to re-injure his elbow and potentially jeopardize his career, as the upside is clearly enticing.

This past season, Jasson Dominguez slashed .265/.377/.425 for a .802 OPS and 15 home runs across Double-A and Triple-A, and upon arriving in the Bronx uncorked four home runs in a little over a week of play. The upside is incredible, his combination of power and plate discipline makes him a potential force in the making, but patience is required. If the Yankees want the best version of Jasson Dominguez next season, that means waiting for him to fully recover and get the time to get his swing back into form, and if they need a midseason addition he could be a perfect candidate.

He’s still remarkably young, and the Yankees have the depth and time to wait for him to come back at full strength.