The Yankees are keeping their eyes on All-Star closer at the deadline

Francys Romero of Beisbol FR reports that the Yankees have kept their eyes on Kansas City Royals’ closer Carlos Estevez, who signed a free agent deal to join the AL Central squad last winter.

Across 42 innings, the closer has a 2.36 ERA and 20.1% K%, seeing a regression in some key statistics including his strikeout rate, walk rate, and fastball velocity.

Still, Estevez has converted 25 saves and only blown five, as he’s posted a 1.31 WPA due to his high fastball and strong slider, pitches that have allowed him to generate weak pop ups.

Signed through the 2026 season, the Royals are currently paying him $11 million a year and have a club option they could pick up for his 2027 campaign.

Named to the 2025 All-Star team, Carlos Estevez would provide a high-velocity fastball with good backspin that rides at the top of the zone, but he’s lost the swing-and-miss numbers he posted in 2024.

All three of his pitches have seen decreases in whiff rate, and given that Estevez is already in his age-32 season, one would assume that the declining velocity could be an indication of massive regression.

Last season Carlos Estevez sat at 96.8 MPH, but this year that number has reduced to 95.4 MPH, but perhaps the organization identifies a change that could improve his overall pitch quality.

The Yankees have been known to acquire reclamation projects for their bullpen, but Estevez profiles more like a name-brand addition that is on the down turn.

New York might be better off adding a more dynamic swing-and-miss arm to aid a bullpen that has an ERA north of 4.00 following some critical injuries.

Brian Cashman expected to have Jake Cousins back by now, but his torn UCL has him sidelined for the entire 2025 season and perhaps all of 2026 as well.

Fernando Cruz and Mark Leiter Jr. are both hurt as well, and it’s why pitching will be at the forefront of the Yankees’ deadline needs.