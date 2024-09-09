The Yankees are getting All-Star caliber performance from key infielder

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Yankees‘ infield has been a source of inconsistency this season, with notable ups and downs. Anthony Rizzo’s recent return has provided stability at first base, an area where the team had been relying on DJ LeMahieu and Ben Rice to hold the fort. Rizzo’s defense has been excellent, and his offensive production is starting to show signs of improvement. The hope is that he will continue to heat up as the regular season comes to a close.

Jazz Chisholm’s Offensive Impact and Defensive Adjustments

One of the Yankees’ key acquisitions, Jazz Chisholm, has added significant offensive firepower and a threat on the base paths. However, his defense at third base has been a bit shaky, which is expected given that it’s his first time playing the position. Despite the growing pains, Chisholm has been a valuable addition to the lineup, providing much-needed energy and versatility.

Gleyber Torres: A Contract Year Rollercoaster

Heading into the 2023 season, the Yankees had high hopes for Gleyber Torres, who was in a contract year. As the season progressed, it seemed unlikely that the Yankees would retain him long-term, but Torres has been turning back the clock in recent weeks. Over the last month, he has been producing numbers reminiscent of his All-Star form.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Torres’ Improved Plate Discipline and Contact Hitting

In 136 games this season, Torres is hitting .247/.325/.361 with 12 home runs, 54 RBIs, a 20.5% strikeout rate, a 10.3% walk rate, and a 97 wRC+. His recent move to the leadoff spot has rejuvenated his approach at the plate, allowing him to see more hittable pitches. While his slugging metrics have declined significantly, he has been focusing on making more contact. Despite ranking in just the 21st percentile for hard-hit rate and the 36th percentile for barrel rate, Torres shines in plate discipline, ranking in the 92nd percentile for chase rate.

Torres’ hard-hit percentage has dropped from 40.3% last year to 34.7% this season, and his barrel rate is at a career-low 6.3%. Though his power numbers have dipped, Torres is rebuilding his stock with a more contact-oriented approach.

A Hot Streak Leading Into the Playoffs

In the past month, Torres has taken 107 at-bats, hitting .290/.389/.383 with a 126 wRC+, two home runs, and 11 RBIs. He has struck out just 18 times, bringing his strikeout rate below 17% during this stretch. If Torres can maintain this level of production, he will be a crucial piece for the Yankees as they head into the playoffs.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Defensive Struggles Continue

Unfortunately, Torres’ defensive metrics remain a concern. Over 1,180.2 innings this season, he holds a career-low .967 fielding percentage, with -11 defensive runs saved and -5 outs above average. His 17 errors at second base are another red flag, and these defensive issues will likely be a factor when contract negotiations come around.

The Future of Torres and the Yankees’ Infield

The Yankees don’t have many obvious options to replace Torres long-term, which could lead to either relying on a prospect or offering Torres a team-friendly deal coming off a down year. However, with the team’s focus on retaining Juan Soto, financial priorities may not align with re-signing Torres. If another team is willing to overpay, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Torres leave in free agency.

The Yankees are entering a crucial stretch, and how they handle their infield, especially Torres’ future, will have significant implications for the team going forward.