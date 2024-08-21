The Yankees are being offensively tortured by veteran utility man

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees fell to the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night, 9–5, in extra innings. The Bombers exhausted most of their bullpen, which will certainly pose problems as they look to secure a win on Wednesday with Nestor Cortes on the mound. They need a big performance from Cortes, one that lasts at least six innings, to give the bullpen much-needed rest.

DJ LeMahieu’s Struggles Continue for the Yankees

Tuesday’s loss was full of disappointing moments and questionable plays, and the Yankees are finding it increasingly difficult to justify DJ LeMahieu’s continued involvement. Despite his struggles, manager Aaron Boone expressed confidence in LeMahieu after the game, even though the veteran made several defensive mistakes and went hitless in five at-bats.

“He obviously got a big hit in the Williamsport game for us. He’s shown some flashes of that. It’s been tough. It’s been rough. No question about it. He’s had moments where he’s gotten it going a little bit but it’s been tough. I know he’s working his tail off to get it right and be a contributor. At this point, we have to keep grinding with him.”

LeMahieu’s Declining Performance

On the season, the 36-year-old utility player is hitting .189/.263/.249 with two homers, 24 RBIs, a 16.2% strikeout rate, a 9% walk rate, and a 48 wRC+. He’s performing 52% worse than the average MLB hitter, suggesting that the Yankees should consider using other options, like Oswaldo Cabrera, to help at first base.

Against lefties, the Yankees had Cabrera sitting on the bench, but it’s evident that LeMahieu can no longer be trusted as a key component in their lineup. His slugging percentages have dipped to career-low numbers, including a 37.8% hard-hit rate and an 88.3 mph average exit velocity. He also has a 56.1% ground ball rate, his highest since 2020.

Boone’s Dilemma: Sticking to Metrics

LeMahieu’s .059 isolated power is extremely concerning, and his -0.5 WAR this year highlights his struggles. If Boone wants to use WAR to justify Anthony Volpe’s value with a 3.0 WAR, he must apply the same metric to LeMahieu. One player is a net positive, while the other has been a detriment to the team.

Jazz Chisholm’s Return: A Beacon of Hope

LeMahieu might be experiencing some bad luck, but he has otherwise been a liability, and it’s clear the Yankees need Jazz Chisholm back as soon as possible. The newly acquired lefty believes he can return after the 10-day stint on the injured list, but the Yankees may proceed with caution to ensure his health for September.

Oswald Peraza Steps In

In the meantime, the Bombers have turned to Oswald Peraza to cover the hot corner in Chisholm’s absence. The 24-year-old prospect is hitting .286 with a 42.9% strikeout rate over just three games. While Peraza has shown flashes of potential, he’s been slightly below average at the minor league level this season, which raises concerns about his ability to maintain solid statistics over a larger sample size.