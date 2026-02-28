According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Yankees and Red Sox were among teams who engaged in trade discussions with the Rangers regarding star shortstop Corey Seager.

Friction in the clubhouse between Marcus Semien and Corey Seager created a palpable level of animosity among their $500 million double play duo, which sparked trade discussions.

The Yankees, who have had shortstop troubles for nearly a decade, were looking to potentially add a Hall of Fame level talent to their infield, but the Rangers decided instead to trade Semien for Mets’ outfielder Brandon Nimmo.

Whether discussions advanced beyond the exploratory stage or not is unknown, but the Rangers listening in on offers for a .860 OPS shortstop could have had seismic effects on the offseason.

The Yankees did try and go after a superstar it seems, as Corey Seager was a player they held discussions with the Rangers about acquiring after a 4 WAR season with a .373 OBP.

A two-time World Series MVP with a real shot to end up in the Hall of Fame, Seager has lived up to a his record-setting $325 million contract in Texas.

He’s been the 12th-most valuable player in the sport by FanGraphs’ WAR (19.4) and the sport’s ninth-best hitter when looking at OPS (.872).

Semien and Seager helped deliver a title to Texas, but they began fueding during their time with the Rangers and things seemed to reach a boiling point.

New York had an opportunity to sign him to a massive contract after the 2021 season, but they were unwilling to go where the Rangers were and didn’t seem as motivated to land him as initially suspected.

Instead they went for a stopgap in Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and they still have a hole at the position with the stagnation of Anthony Volpe creating questions about that position’s future.

Empire Sports Media’s no. 1 ranked prospect in the Yankees prospect pool entering the 2026 season is another shortstop in George Lombard Jr., but it seems his status would not impede a pursuit of a star the way Volpe’s might have.