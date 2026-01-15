Mark Feinsand of MLB.com is reporting that the Yankees and Brewers have had discussions about a trade for Freddy Peralta, although no deal seems imminent as of right now.

These two sides have been engaged in talks about Peralta, but the question when the team acquired Ryan Weathers from the Miami Marlins was whether they would continue them and add another starter.

One of the biggest advantages that the Weathers trade provided the club in these discussions was that they could more freely move a starter such as Luis Gil, who some have rumored to be of interest to the Yankees.

Whether the Yankees and Brewers get a deal done or not remains to be seen since other clubs including the Mets have shown serious interest in his services.

Freddy Peralta Remains a Pitcher of Serious Interest to the Yankees

Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This past season was an excellent one for Freddy Peralta who produced a 2.70 ERA across 33 starts for the Brewers, striking out over 28% of batters faced.

His stuff has remained excellent throwing a four-seamer from a low launch height that has good vertical movement, setting up his trio of nasty secondary pitches.

Peralta profiles as a low-end ace and a high-end number two starter for a World Series contender, but the question becomes whether the Yankees have the appetite to pay the high prices the Brewers are asking for.

Pitchers such as Luis Gil and Elmer Rodriguez could be of interest to Milwaukee, but one could assume if only one were involved the Yankees might have already pulled a deal down.

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The takedown price for Freddy Peralta is high enough that with a month remaining until Spring Training begins, no one has pulled that deal off just yet.

Whether the Brewers trade him or not is still a question, while the league-wide interest is pushing them towards dealing him away, they could always keep him if the offers aren’t enticing enough.

Unlike other teams who have dealt starters away, the Brewers are on the precipice of World Series contention and went all the way to the NLCS last season.

Other teams could be seriously involved in this as well given the low financial cost ($8 million) and his rental status, but time will tell if the Yankees come out on top.