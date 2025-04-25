The Yankees acquired an elite bullpen arm and it’s not Devin Williams

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

When the New York Yankees pulled the trigger on acquiring All-Star closer Devin Williams, the blueprint was simple: plug him into the ninth inning and let his dominance take care of itself.

Instead, the Bombers are watching their $8.6 million arm unravel early in the season.

Williams, known for his filthy changeup and ability to generate swings and misses, has been anything but reliable. Through eight innings, he owns a 7.88 ERA.

His strikeouts per nine have plummeted from 15.78 last season to just 9.00. That would be concerning on its own, but he’s also walking 7.88 batters per nine — a huge jump from his 2024 levels.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Worst of all? His fastball is getting lit up like a Fourth of July sparkler. Opponents are hitting .417 off it, a far cry from the pitch being a setup weapon in previous seasons.

Meanwhile, Cruz Is Dominating in the Background

While Williams searches for answers, Fernando Cruz has emerged as the Yankees’ secret weapon.

The 35-year-old righty has been lights out through 13 innings, posting a 2.08 ERA and striking out 14.54 batters per nine. He ranks in the 100th percentile in whiff rate, 99th percentile in strikeout rate, and 95th percentile in average exit velocity allowed.

His splitter has become one of the most unhittable pitches in baseball.

Opposing batters are hitting just .065 against it with a .097 slugging percentage. That’s not just elite — it’s surgical.

The Yankees encouraged him to increase usage of the pitch this season, jumping from 41.9% in 2024 to 54.8% in 2025. It’s paid off immediately.

Even his fastball is holding its own, with a .200 average against.

Credit: Tom Horak-Imagn Images

The Trade That’s Quietly Changing the Bullpen

The Yankees traded backup catcher Jose Trevino to land Cruz — a move that didn’t make many headlines at the time.

Now it looks like a masterstroke.

Cruz is still pre-arbitration, meaning he’s offering elite-level performance for pennies on the dollar. That’s exactly the kind of bullpen depth a contending team needs.

It’s still early, and Williams could very well figure things out. But right now, if the Yankees are in a jam late in a playoff game, Cruz might be the guy they call.

He’s not just filling innings — he’s closing the gap between “good pickup” and “bullpen star.”

