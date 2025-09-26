The Yankees’ 2026 starting rotation is going to be an embaressment of riches

When the 2025 season began, the New York Yankees looked like they had one of the most intimidating rotations in baseball. With Gerrit Cole still headlining and Max Fried arriving on a massive eight-year, $218 million contract, the blueprint for dominance seemed set. But baseball rarely follows the script. Cole went down with Tommy John surgery before he could throw a pitch, and Clarke Schmidt followed him onto the operating table at midseason.

It could have been a crushing blow. Instead, it’s become the foundation for something even bigger. Looking ahead to 2026, the Yankees are not just expecting to have their veterans back — they’re also watching a new generation of arms carve out their place in the future.

Fried settles into ace role

The Yankees invested heavily in Max Fried, and he has rewarded that faith with a season worthy of ace status. Over 195.1 innings this year, Fried has dominated with a 2.86 ERA, keeping hitters off balance with sharp command and steady velocity. In a year where the team needed someone to carry the staff, Fried has been the stabilizer — the kind of pitcher who takes the ball every fifth day and instantly gives his team a chance to win.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Rodón’s bounce-back season

Just as important has been the resurgence of Carlos Rodón. After signing a six-year, $162 million deal back in 2023, Rodón stumbled through two frustrating, injury-laced campaigns. This season, though, he’s looked more like the pitcher the Yankees thought they were paying for. With a 3.04 ERA across 189.1 innings, Rodón has finally delivered on his contract, giving the rotation the veteran consistency it sorely needed. His fastball-slider mix has been devastating again, a reminder that when he’s right, he can dominate any lineup.

Schlittler makes an electric debut

If the veterans have provided the stability, the spark has come from rookie Cam Schlittler. The 24-year-old has been electric, bringing a 3.27 ERA over 66 innings while routinely pumping high-90s fastballs past hitters. He’s already the hardest-throwing starter in the rotation, and his presence gives the Yankees a new layer of intimidation. Every team wants that young flamethrower to complement its established aces, and the Yankees appear to have found theirs in Schlittler.

Warren and Gil add valuable depth

Will Warren has been more steady than spectacular, carrying a 4.35 ERA, but his presence matters. Every rotation needs a reliable arm who can eat innings, and Warren has been just that. With more polish, he has the upside to settle into a sub-4.00 ERA pitcher, which would be invaluable for a staff already stacked with high-end talent.

Meanwhile, Luis Gil has returned from injury, giving the Yankees another arm with strikeout upside. Gil’s mix of velocity and movement has always been tantalizing, and his return only deepens the staff.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Rodriguez-Cruz on the horizon

Perhaps the most exciting piece waiting in the wings is Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz. At just 22 years old, the right-hander has posted a dazzling 2.58 ERA across 150 innings in the minors this season. His mix of command and secondary offerings makes him one of the organization’s most intriguing prospects. The Yankees believe he could join the rotation as soon as 2026, giving them yet another homegrown weapon.

A “problem” every team wants

When you combine Cole’s comeback, Fried’s excellence, Rodón’s rebound, Schlittler’s rise, and the looming potential of Rodriguez-Cruz, the Yankees suddenly look like they’re building a rotation that could rival anyone’s in baseball. Depth has often been their Achilles’ heel, but now, the conversation has flipped. Next year, the Yankees might have more quality arms than rotation spots — a problem that most teams in the league would envy.

For a franchise built on pitching excellence, the future of the Yankees’ rotation is shaping up to be just as imposing as its past.