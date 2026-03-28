When the Tampa Bay Rays traded Jose Caballero to the New York Yankees last summer, the return was so light it barely registered as a transaction. The Rays, doing what the Rays always do, cleared out a useful piece for organizational reasons, and New York got a utility man with elite speed, a credible glove, and a swing that could keep a lineup breathing. Most people filed it away and moved on.

Two games into the 2026 season, it is starting to look like one of Brian Cashman’s shrewdest recent acquisitions.

What Caballero Is Doing

Against San Francisco on Friday, Caballero went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, adding another productive outing to an early season sample that is quietly building a case. He is not doing anything flashy. He is not carrying the lineup or hitting balls into the second deck. What he is doing is getting on base, moving his legs, and playing competent defense at a position the Yankees desperately needed coverage at when Anthony Volpe went on the injured list before the season started.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The 29-year-old finished last season with 49 stolen bases and a 97 wRC+, three points below league average, after being traded from Tampa. For context, his full career profile shows a hitter who does not need to do more than be functional at the plate because everything else he brings adds value without requiring a single hit. A stolen base changes a game. A well-timed walk keeps an inning alive. A relay throw from short that arrives clean cuts a run down at the plate. Caballero does all of those things consistently, and in a lineup built around Judge, Stanton, Rice, and Bellinger, that profile at the bottom of the order is not nothing. It is a genuine asset.

Aaron Boone said it plainly before the season opened, per NJ.com: “Cabby’s a really good player. He does a lot of things that help you win games. I feel really confident with him defensively being able to hold it down, but also with a lot of the intangible different things he brings to the table offensively and on the base paths.”

That is a manager telling you he trusts this player. The first two games have supported that trust completely.

The Volpe Situation

Caballero would not be here in this role without Volpe’s injury, and that context matters because it tells you something about what the Yankees are managing until their 24-year-old shortstop gets back on the field.

Volpe underwent arthroscopic labral repair on his left shoulder in October after playing through a partial tear that likely explains a good portion of his difficult 2025 season. His OPS dropped from .768 in games before the injury in early May to .632 for the remainder of the year. Cashman said afterward that the surgery ended up being more severe than the MRI had initially suggested, and that he believed the shoulder was affecting Volpe more than anyone realized at the time.

The recovery timeline has Volpe beginning a minor league rehab assignment around the second week of April, with a May 1 target for his return to the major league roster. He told reporters during spring camp that he feels great, that the shoulder has responded well, and that the hardest part mentally has been feeling healthy while still waiting for clearance to play. His words before opening day were brief but telling: when asked about batting practice, his answer was simply “soon.”

The Yankees will get their shortstop back. When they do, the conversation about Caballero’s role becomes more complicated. But that is a May problem. Right now, in the first week of a long season, Caballero is handling a starting job that fell into his lap without missing a step.

The Bigger Picture

Here is the thing about Caballero that gets lost in the daily shuffle: the Rays essentially gave him away, he is under team control through 2030, and he does something this lineup genuinely needed, which is steal bases at an elite rate from the bottom third of the order. Forty-plus stolen bases from your nine-hole changes the math of every inning he reaches base. Pitchers have to hold him. Catchers have to manage him. It opens up space for the lineup’s real weapons to operate.

That kind of player, at that price, in that contract situation, is exactly the kind of move that looks small at the time and significant a year later. The Yankees are 2-0 and Caballero has looked comfortable in both games. Cashman found a needle in a Tampa haystack, and right now the needle is doing exactly what the Yankees need it to do.