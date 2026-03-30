The Yankees made their peace with keeping Spencer Jones in Triple-A months ago. With Judge in right, Bellinger locked into a five-year deal in left, and Grisham collecting $22 million to start in center, there is no spot available and no urgency to create one. The decision was supposed to be the easiest one Brian Cashman would make all spring.

Jones is making it difficult anyway, and honestly, I respect the persistence.

What He Is Doing at Every Level

His spring numbers were extraordinary. Over 13 Grapefruit League games, Jones slashed .357/.455/1.071 with a 265 wRC+, a 15.2% walk rate, and a strikeout rate of 24.2% that was genuinely encouraging given the concerns that have followed him throughout his career. That is a sample size modest enough to hold at arm’s length, but it represented a continuation of what we saw over his full 2025 minor league season rather than a hot streak in isolation.

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Now he has carried it into Scranton. Through three Triple-A games, Jones is hitting .333/.385/.667 with a home run and three RBIs. The strikeout rate has climbed back to 38.5%, which is the less flattering number in that line and the one that will always fuel skepticism. The walk rate at 7.7% is lower than his spring mark. Those two things together are worth monitoring.

A hitter who strikes out nearly four times in ten plate appearances needs the power production to justify it, and right now Jones is delivering that in spades. Check the latest Yankees MiLB roundup and his name is near the top of the conversation for good reason.

Spencer Jones' first 70 games at Triple-A:



?20 HR

?.904 OPS

?133 wRC+

?36.7% K%



He's hitting at a 40 HR pace at the highest level of Minor League Baseball but still has an elevated K%, will he debut in 2026? pic.twitter.com/TQhwpai5R8 — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) March 30, 2026

The Case For Him

The power is legitimate. Jones hit 35 home runs last season across Double-A and Triple-A, posted a 153 wRC+, stole 29 bases in 116 games, and ran a .571 combined slugging percentage. He is 6-foot-7, 240 pounds, and he hits the ball with the kind of force that does not show up on highlight reels so much as in the quiet thud that sends outfielders back toward the warning track.

The defense in center field is underappreciated in this conversation. For a player his size, Jones moves well. His routes are clean, his reads off the bat are above average, and his arm is strong enough to keep runners honest. The Yankees have a legitimate need for a defensive presence in center if Grisham’s bat continues to scuffle, and Jones is one of the few prospects in their system who can fill that role without being a defensive liability.

I think there is a version of Spencer Jones that becomes a legitimate everyday player in the major leagues. The tools are undeniable and the track record in the minors backs them up. When he is right, he is one of the most exciting hitters in the Yankees organization, and that has been true for three years running.

The Red Flags Are Real

The strikeout problem has been the conversation around Jones since the organization drafted him, and it has not gone away. He whiffed 179 times in 506 plate appearances last season. Even in a sport that has normalized strikeouts at rates previous generations would find alarming, that number creates legitimate questions about his ability to handle high-velocity pitching with consistent regularity at the major league level. Big league pitchers will attack him with fastballs inside once they learn he has trouble keeping his swing compact when the ball is on his hands.

The other concern is age and timeline. Jones turns 25 in May. Most players who reach the major leagues as everyday starters do so before their 25th birthday. The Yankees have been patient with his development for reasons that had more to do with roster construction than readiness, but the clock is ticking on the prospect label. If he does not get an extended opportunity at the big league level in 2026, the conversation next winter will be complicated.

What Happens Next

The Yankees are not trading Jones, and they are not rushing him. The most likely path to the Bronx runs directly through Grisham’s bat and Stanton’s elbows. Grisham has shaken off the spring struggles, but if he or Stanton misses time, Jones becomes the first call. Jasson Dominguez is also in that conversation, and Dominguez has actual major league experience, which gives him a slight edge in situations that require immediate results.

But Jones is making every possible argument with a bat right now. The organization is listening even if the phone is not ringing yet.