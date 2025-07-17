Should the Yankees go after this switch-hitting infielder at the deadline?

Yoan Moncada could be a popular name traded at this year’s trade deadline, and Francys Romero of Beisbol FR reports that the Yankees are among teams interested.

The switch-hitting third baseman has mashed with the Angels, posting a 122 wRC+ with seven home runs in 36 games, but his defense at third base has been brutal.

With -8 DRS and -6 OAA, the Yankees would have to stomach some deplorable defensive play with the bat, but as a rental Brian Cashman could acquire him for cheap.

A low-cost risk, it would improve the team’s situation at third base, but should New York be interested in landing someone with some real flaws?

Is Yoan Moncada A Viable Upgrade for the Yankees?

Yoan Moncada has a swing that’s perfect for Yankee Stadium thanks to his pull-side power when hitting left-handed, holding a 28% Pull AIR rate on the season.

The Yankees have the infamous short porch in right field, and Moncada immediately serves as a six or seven hitter in an offense against right-handed pitching.

Signed to a cheap $5 million deal, New York would be on the hook for less than $2.5 million towards the Luxury Tax by acquiring him, with zero money committed beyond the 2025 season.

Still, there are flaws that the Yankees would have to seriously consider when acquiring a hitter such as Moncada.

This season Yoan Moncada is hitting .105 with a 10 wRC+ vs LHP, an issue considering the Yankees would like to add a hitter who can perform as a right-handed bat as well.

Moncada has had some success against southpaws before, but the recent power outage in those matchups would be a massive red flag.

Furthermore, the Cuban-born infielder has massive injury concerns and has constantly been on the injured list, including an extended stay there this past season.

The defense is a very real problem has well; he has been unplayable at the hot corner after having solid defensive production at third base throughout his career.

If other options don’t end up with New York, perhaps this is a player who can at least be an upgrade over Oswald Peraza, but the Yankees should have options ahead of him on the depth chart.