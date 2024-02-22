Super Agent could be leveraging Yankees to drive price up for star free agent pitcher

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Reigning 2023 National League Cy Young winner Blake Snell is still searching for a new MLB home, as rumors of an existing offer from the New York Yankees were recently shot down.

Snell’s agent, Scott Boras, is allegedly propping up an exaggerated level of Yankees interest in hopes of moving teams like the San Francisco Giants to extend a large contract to his client this offseason.

Scott Boras is leveraging Yankees’ interest as a bargaining chip in Blake Snell negotiations

Jimmy Hascup of NJ.com uncovered intel from an unnamed Yankees source that virtually closed the door on any viability surrounding the team resuming their pursuits:

“On Monday, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported Snell still has an offer from the Yankees, a report an MLB source briefed on the Yankees’ position told Miller was “total BS.” Miller wrote that Boras is embellishing the Yankees’ interest to drive up Snell’s price for other potential suitors like the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Angels,” Hascup said.

Snell already turned down the $150 million that the Yankees put in front of him earlier this winter. A player of his caliber would not still be on the shelf if there wasn’t more at play.

Boras was one of the top trending names in all of sports on Wednesday for his cunning tactics. The super agent is seemingly playing hardball with the league in order to get Snell, as well as four of his other elite clients.

Is the Yankees’ financial situation a hindrance to doubling back on Snell chase?

In the midst of the Snell situation, the Yankees solidified their pitching rotation anchored by American League Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes Jr., Carlos Rodon Jr. with offseason acquisition Marcus Stroman. This does not nullify the impact an elite pitcher like Snell would have on the Yankees, though.

While moving a proverbial mountain — their $307 million payroll well above the luxury tax — to sign the former San Diego Padres ace would cement the Yankees as having the best pitching staff in baseball, going over owner Hal Steinbrenner’s max dollar amount in salary may not be feasible. Though, if any pitcher was worth paying a boatload of tax for, it’d be Snell.