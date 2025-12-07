We have spent the last three years treating Jasson Dominguez like he was personally crafted in a lab to save the New York Yankees.

The switch-hitting prowess, the “Martian” nickname, the comparisons to Mickey Mantle—it all created a force field of hype that made him untouchable. But after watching the New York Mets steal Devin Williams right from under our noses while Hal Steinbrenner sat on his hands, the landscape has changed. If Spencer Jones wins the fourth outfielder spot this spring with his superior defense and left-handed power, holding onto Dominguez isn’t just hoarding talent; it’s malpractice.

The challenge to every fan clutching their Dominguez rookie cards is this: Do you want a top-five farm system, or do you want a World Series parade? Because right now, you can’t have both.

The Yankees need more pitching, specifically another starter or a high-leverage reliever to fill the void Williams was supposed to occupy. Dominguez is a valuable chip to get a seat at that table, and with Jones ready to patrol the outfield, “The Martian” could be expendable.

Sandy Alcántara and the Art of the Blockbuster

Let’s talk about the elephant in the trade market: Sandy Alcántara. Reports from earlier this summer indicate the Marlins are finally ready to listen, and the price tag is understandably astronomical—likely starting with Dominguez and then some.

A healthy Alcántara gives the Yankees the innings-eating piece they want to pair with Gerrit Cole and Max Fried, effectively shortening games and protecting a bullpen that just lost a key weapon.

Trading Dominguez for Alcántara is the kind of ruthless, “win-now” move that defined the George Steinbrenner era. It hurts to lose a 22-year-old with All-Star potential, but young players are lottery tickets, and Alcántara is cash in hand. If Spencer Jones can provide 80% of Dominguez’s offensive production while playing quality defense in center or left, the drop-off is negligible.

The Spencer Jones Safety Net

The reason this conversation is even possible is the rapid ascent of Spencer Jones. While Dominguez has battled injuries and defensive inconsistencies, Jones has quietly refined his swing, cutting his strikeout rate while maintaining that terrifying exit velocity. As one NL scout noted via the New York Post, “That size and strength don’t come around often,” and his ability to impact the game on the basepaths and in the field gives him a higher floor than Dominguez right now.

The Yankees’ outfield is already crowded with Aaron Judge and potentially a returning Cody Bellinger or a new face like Kyle Tucker.

In that configuration, Dominguez is fighting for scraps, wasting his development in a part-time DH role or injury reserve. Jones fits the “fourth outfielder” profile better because he offers elite speed and defense off the bench, whereas Dominguez needs everyday at-bats to thrive. By handing the keys to Jones, you clear the logjam and turn your surplus into a weapon.

Stop Hugging Prospects, Start Hugging Trophies

We’ve seen this movie before—the Yankees clutch their top prospects until their value diminishes or they get exposed at the major league level (remember Jesus Montero? Deivi Garcia? Oswald Peraza? How about Anthony Volpe in the present?).

Jasson Dominguez still carries the aura of a future star, and that perception is exactly what makes him such valuable currency right now. If he struggles in 2026 or gets hurt again, his trade value plummets, and the Yankees are left wishing they had moved him when his stock was at its peak.

Brian Cashman is under immense pressure to deliver a title while Aaron Judge is still in his prime. You don’t waste a year of Judge’s 30s waiting for a 22-year-old to figure out how to track a ball in the outfield. You go out and get the missing piece that pushes you over the top. The Mets have declared war with their checkbook; the Yankees need to respond with their assets.

Trading Jasson Dominguez will be unpopular. It will hurt to watch him potentially blossom in a Marlins uniform. But flags fly forever, and prospect rankings are forgotten by Opening Day. If Spencer Jones proves he belongs this spring, the Yankees must be brave enough to say goodbye to “The Martian” to say hello to a championship. It’s a gamble, but in New York, the only thing riskier than going all-in is doing nothing at all.