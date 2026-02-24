The Yankees will have Ryan Weathers on the bump tomorrow night according to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News as the left-hander is set to make his first start with the organization.

He’ll face a familiar opponent in the Nationals, who played in the NL East with the Marlins, as the team is continuing to get its starters ramped up for the 2026 season.

Weathers, who was acquired from Miami this offseason, has been working on a new two-seamer and tighter bullet slider as he is looking to live up to that former no. 7 overall draft pick status.

New York is facing off against Toronto today at 1:07 PM EST with Will Warren on the mound and stars like Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger getting the start as well.

Yankees Will Get First Look at Ryan Weathers on Wednesday

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

In eight starts for the Marlins last season, Ryan Weathers pitched to a 3.99 ERA and struck out 22.3% of batters faced, and the Yankees think there’s more to unlock with him.

He’s been working on some new pitches to try and upgrade his mix, with a focus on improving his two-seamer and firmer slider in order to further diversify his mix.

The left-hander is only 26 years old and had a sitting fastball velocity of 96.8 MPH which caught the eye of numerous teams across the league who made an attempt to acquire him.

Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Massive upside comes with equally massive risk however; Weathers has struggled with injuries over the past two seasons which have cut potential breakout campaigns short.

Availability is the first question Weathers will have to answer, and then there are questions about whether the changes he made can help limit the loud contact he allowed during the 2025 season.

Ryan Weathers allowed seven home runs in just 38.1 IP, but the Yankees are confident he can become one of the better starters in the American League, and the talent is certainly hard to deny.

His start will be at George M. Steinbrenner Field and it will be the first under-the-lights game in their schedule for the 2026 Grapefruit League, with a 6:35 PM EST start time.