The Grapefruit League has a funny way of humbling even the most optimistic projections. Just when the hype train for Ryan Weathers reached a fever pitch, the Atlanta Braves decided to act as a cold bucket of water on a Friday afternoon.

The Yankees saw their spring record slip to 13-7 in a 7-6 loss that felt a lot longer than the final score suggests. While the box score shows a late-inning surge that nearly stole the headlines, the reality of the day was defined by early struggles and a stagnant middle-of-the-order.

The Weathers Forecast

Weathers entered camp like a meteor, fueled by a high-profile trade and reports of live batting practice sessions that left teammates shaking their heads. His first spring outing only added to the legend, but the last two appearances have been more of a grind than a glide.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Against Atlanta, the southpaw looked like a high-performance engine that was misfiring during the first lap. He surrendered four runs in the opening frame, essentially digging a hole that the rest of the roster spent all afternoon trying to climb out of.

Despite the shaky start, it is hard to ignore the raw tools. Weathers was humming his fastball at 100 mph and induced 11 whiffs over 3.2 innings of work. If pitching were strictly about a radar gun, he would be an All-Star tomorrow. However, the Braves found his timing, tagging him for seven hits and a home run.

It is a classic case of a pitcher having the “stuff” but lacking the surgical precision needed to navigate a professional lineup, at least in the opening frame. He avoided the free passes and sat down four via the strikeout, proving the ceiling is still incredibly high, even if the floor felt a bit shaky in this particular outing.

A Quiet Afternoon for the Vets

For a large portion of the game, the Yankees’ offense looked like a car trying to start in the dead of winter. Cody Bellinger managed an RBI single in the fourth, but that was the lone spark for a group of regulars who mostly spent the day walking back to the dugout.

The core of the projected roster—including Trent Grisham, Ryan McMahon, Oswaldo Cabrera, Randal Grichuk, and Bellinger himself—went a combined 1-for-14. It was the kind of performance that serves as a reminder that spring stats are often just a shadow of what is to come, though you never like to see the bats go that cold simultaneously.

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The Ninth Inning Firework Show

Just as fans were likely reaching for the exit, the Yankees decided to make things interesting. Down by six in the final frame, Tyler Hardman slapped a two-run single to cut into the deficit. Moments later, Garrett Martin connected on a three-run blast that turned a blowout into a nail-biter.

It was a classic “too little, too late” scenario, as Atlanta finally locked down the remaining outs to preserve the one-run lead.

The Yankees will try to return to the win column on Saturday afternoon against the Philadelphia Phillies, with ace Max Fried on the mound. It will be a welcome sight to see a veteran presence take the hill as the team looks to shake off a rough outing and get the bats back in rhythm.