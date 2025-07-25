Report: There is ‘a gap’ in trade talks between Yankees and Diamondbacks for star infielder

With the trade deadline looming, the New York Yankees are circling Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez like hawks on a mission.

Suárez isn’t just another name—he’s the kind of midseason jolt New York’s offense desperately needs to stay in contention.

While the Yankees clearly need bullpen help and rotation depth, third base remains their most glaring hole right now.

DJ LeMahieu’s release and Oswald Peraza and Jorbit Vivas’ poor play have left the hot corner exposed, both defensively and in the lineup.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Suárez, meanwhile, is quietly having a stellar season with Arizona, blasting 36 home runs and posting a 149 wRC+ in 2025.

For an already solid Yankees offense, inserting Suárez’s bat could shift the lineup from good to frightening.

Suárez Trade Talks Face “A Gap”

Trade buzz, however, took a hit this week when MLB insider Jon Heyman reported a “gap” between the Yankees and Diamondbacks.

Heyman: Yankees, Diamondbacks have "a gap" in Eugenio Suarez trade talks. — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) July 25, 2025

That phrasing isn’t unusual for this time of year—it’s deadline dance talk, where leverage is currency and timing is everything.

Arizona is reportedly evaluating multiple offers, including from the Seattle Mariners, who have also emerged as serious contenders.

Bob Nightengale pegged New York and Seattle as frontrunners, but the D-backs seem content to let the market ripen.

Some whispers suggest the Diamondbacks could hold Suárez and try re-signing him in the offseason if they don’t like the return.

That’s not wild either—Suárez has fit in well with Arizona, and they’re still hanging in the Wild Card picture.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Yankees Won’t Budge on Top Prospects

There’s a line in the sand the Yankees won’t cross—and it includes Spencer Jones and George Lombard Jr., two top prospects.

New York won’t move either for a rental, no matter how productive Suárez has been or how bad they need a third baseman.

That leaves the Yankees with a delicate balancing act: make a compelling offer without gutting the farm they’ve carefully built.

For Arizona, it comes down to whether they’ll accept a package of secondary prospects or hold out for something bigger.

If they’re willing to compromise, there’s a deal to be made. If not, the Yankees might pivot elsewhere—maybe for Yoan Moncada, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, or Ryan McMahon.

Suárez Would Be a Game-Changer in the Bronx

Yankee Stadium isn’t exactly built for right-handed sluggers, but Suárez’s power stroke plays anywhere, including the Bronx.

He’s not a Gold Glove defender, but his glove is steady enough—especially if his bat continues to punish mistakes.

Right now, the Yankees’ third basemen have combined for one of the worst offensive outputs at the position across MLB.

Inserting Suárez would be like replacing a flat tire with a turbocharged wheel—it won’t fix everything, but it’ll move you fast.

And for a team with championship aspirations and aging veterans, that kind of short-term boost is worth the calculated risk.

Don’t Count Out the Yankees Just Yet

Despite the reported gap, the Yankees have a long history of circling back late and closing deals when the moment demands it.

Brian Cashman has kept negotiations alive even when trade talks cool publicly, and he could re-engage Arizona with a stronger offer.

The Yankees could include someone like Roderick Arias or Carlos Lagrange to sweeten the deal without touching the very top tier.

And with the deadline pressure mounting, Arizona may ultimately take the best offer on the table—even if it’s not perfect.

Expect talks to stretch into the final hours before the buzzer. Suárez fits too well in pinstripes for this to vanish quietly.

READ MORE: Yankees are expected to target top-of-the-market bullpen help at the deadline