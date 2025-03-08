Rash of injuries test Yankees’ overall depth in spring training

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees entered spring training with a strong roster, though a few question marks remained, particularly in the infield. Fast forward a few weeks, and the situation has drastically changed. A wave of injuries has hit the team, shaking its foundation and putting the organization’s depth to the test.

A Growing List of Absences

It all started with some minor concerns, but things escalated quickly. Yankees insider Max Goodman recently outlined the full extent of the damage, listing Gerrit Cole (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton (elbows), Luis Gil (lat), DJ LeMahieu (calf), Tyler Matzek (oblique), Scott Effross (hamstring), JT Brubaker (ribs), Jake Cousins (forearm), and Clayton Beeter (shoulder) as players currently sidelined.

That’s a hefty list, and it doesn’t even include Jonathan Loaisiga, who was already out before these latest setbacks.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Rotation Takes a Hit

Losing an ace is bad enough, but losing two potential rotation pieces? That’s the kind of scenario that keeps managers awake at night. With Cole and Gil out, the Yankees are left scrambling.

Marcus Stroman was always expected to play a big role, but now he’s being pushed even further into the spotlight. Meanwhile, young right-hander Will Warren may be forced to take on more responsibility, and depth arms like Carlos Carrasco and Allan Winans suddenly find themselves in the mix for rotation spots.

A Bullpen Running Low on Arms

The bullpen, often a source of strength for the Yankees, is looking surprisingly thin. Matzek, Effross, Brubaker, Cousins, and Beeter are all dealing with injuries, leaving the relief corps in a precarious position.

When you add in Loaisiga’s absence, the situation becomes even more troubling. It’s like a game of Jenga—too many pieces have been removed, and now the structure is wobbling.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Key Bats Missing in Action

It’s not just the pitching staff feeling the effects of this injury wave. The lineup is also missing some big names, including Stanton and LeMahieu. Stanton’s injury woes are unfortunately nothing new, but his absence still takes a major power threat out of the lineup.

Can the Yankees’ Depth Hold Up?

Every aspect of the team—rotation, bullpen, and lineup—has been hit by injuries. That’s not an easy thing to overcome, even for an organization with as much talent as the Yankees. This is where the depth gets tested. Role players and minor leaguers will have to step up, but whether they can hold the line remains to be seen.