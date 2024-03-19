Ranking the Yankees’ top 30 prospects heading into the 2024 season

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Every season is a new opportunity for prospects to boost their stock, and last year there were plenty of fast risers in the Yankees’ organization. Overlooked by a mediocre year at the Major League level, the Yankees saw plenty of progress from some of the top young players in their organization, spanning from the Dominican Summer League to Scranton where their Triple-A affiliate plays. I’ve already released the official top 30, but this article should serve as a way to explain my rankings and shine a light on each prospect and what they bring to the table.

We did include players who have already made their MLB debut as long as they retained rookie eligibility, so players like Oswald Peraza no longer qualify for this list, but Jasson Dominguez still does. Furthermore, I ranked each player with a Future Value grade which uses the 20-80 scale, and we’re following FanGraphs’ model for WAR projections assigned to each grade. With all that out of the way, let’s get onto my first-ever top-30 ranking for the Yankees’ organization.

#30: Caleb Durbin | IF | 2025 ETA | 40 FV

Mar 2, 2024; Sarasota, Florida, USA; New York Yankees infielder Caleb Durbin (87) at Ed Smith Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves traded Caleb Durbin for Lucas Luetge a year ago, and the 24-year-old infielder blossomed in his first year with the organization. His contact skills have always been excellent, and it’s no surprise that he struck out 6.2% of the time while hitting over .300 between High-A and Double-A. His hit-over-power profile stems from a shorter frame, but he’s made strides throughout the season to improve the game power and get it to a point where it’s passable. He may not be a full-time infielder at the Major League level, but his defensive versatility and speed will float his value.

Caleb Durbin will likely serve a utility role off the bench, but if the bat can progress the way it did last season, then there could be a future for him at second base. In the Arizona Fall League, he posted an Isolated Power north of .200 while hitting the ball in the air more, and he didn’t see an increase in his strikeout rate as a result. A 40 FV grade is a bench player projection, and Durbin could end up being one of the most useful as a defensive substitution and pinch runner, as he quietly stole 36 bases in just 69 MiLB games last year.

#29: Cade Smith | RHP | 2027 ETA | 40 FV

Mississippi State’s Cade Smith (15) pitching against Tennessee during their NCAA baseball game in Knoxville, Tenn. on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Ut Baseball Miss St

While Cade Smith has yet to make his professional debut as the Yankees’ sixth-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, the right-hander has an extremely impressive fastball. His velocity isn’t overpowering, sitting between 91-95 MPH, but it’s the over 20 inches of Induced Vertical Break with a flat angle that makes him an interesting candidate to take a step forward in 2024. The right-hander has a strong slider but will need to finetune the tertiary stuff to allow him to be a starter at the professional level.

If the Yankees can take his profile to the next level the way they’ve been able to for later-round picks like Richard Fitts and Chase Hampton, there’s a chance he could become a household name in the organization. There’s a lot to like with the foundation of his profile, but it could become one of the best arsenals in the organization if he can add a tick or two to his fastball velocity and refine the secondaries. It’s a great fit for the player and organization because they have a great track record of developing the secondaries of pitchers with good fastball shapes.

#28: Jace Avina | OF | 2027 ETA | 40 FV

Feb 26, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Jace Avina (33) hits a RBI double during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees acquired Jace Avina in the offseason when they traded Jake Bauers to the Milwaukee Brewers, and there’s some excitement around his profile. The 20-year-old outfielder is likely to begin his season in High-A with the Hudson Valley Renegades, where we’ll get to see if the strides he made last season can truly stick. In the second half, he decreased his usually high strikeout rate from 33.9% to 22.7%, which could be a game-changer. Avina has good power, and the ability to drive the ball in the air with good pull rates is extremely exciting.

Defensively, he can play all three outfield spots but may be better suited for a corner outfield role, and the skillset is very raw. He’s got the foundation of a strong outfield prospect, and the comparison I’d use in the organization is Everson Pereira, who is also a power-hitting prospect who can patrol the outfield but struggles to make enough contact. If he can make hit tool 40-grade, then he’ll end up with some dominant numbers, and the Yankees have a strong track record with power-hitting outfield prospects.

#27: Jackson Fristoe | RHP | 2026 ETA | 40 FV

Mississippi State Bulldogs Jackson Fristoe pitches against the Ole Miss Rebels at Oxford-University Stadium on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Ole 12

The right-hander made his professional debut last year and flashed a power fastball with over 18 inches of induced vertical break in the upper 90s. His cutter and slider are excellent pitches as well, and some reports have come out that suggest that he’s throwing even harder than he did last year. Jackson Fristoe could be a fast riser as he’s likely to start the year with the Hudson Valley Renegades, and there’s a chance that he can end up in Double-A by season’s end. There’s plenty to love when we’re talking about a pitcher who has overpowering stuff and great strikeout rates.

What Jackson Fristoe needs to work on is flushing out his arsenal to have a starter’s profile, as right now he’s a two-pitch arm who has a reliever projection. I’m very confident that he ends up becoming a starter in some capacity, and there’s belief in the organization that he could emerge as one of their better pitching prospects at some point during the season if the velocity holds up. You’re banking on the upside of a pitcher who has remarkable stuff, and with Sam Briend and Matt Blake at the helm, that could be the exact kind of upside you should bet on.

#26: Sabier Marte | RHP | 2028 ETA | 40 FV

Aug 14, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a New York Yankees hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

A tall lanky strike-thrower, Sabier Marte has a smooth delivery with some crossbody action that allows him to get plenty of run on his fastball. The primary pitch here is a changeup that generates a lot of movement horizontally and vertically, but Marte also has a good feel for his breaking ball as well. It’s rare to find a teenage pitching prospect with good strike-throwing abilities and three pitches they have confidence in, but he’ll have to grow more into his 6’5 frame before he climbs up this list.

Marte is listed at under 170 pounds, and while there are pitchers who have had success while being that lanky, there’s a chance he could throw even harder and improve the quality of his arsenal with some more mass. It’s still very early into his career as he hasn’t pitched above the Dominican Summer League, and don’t be surprised if you see some more buzz around him after 2024. It should be noted that he’s run walk rates below 8% in each of his two seasons in the DSL, which could bode well for command projections.

#25: Roc Riggio | 2B | 2027 ETA | 40 FV

Oklahoma State utility Roc Riggio (7) hits in the first inning during a game in the NCAA Stillwater Regional between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at O’Brate Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., on Friday, June 2, 2023.

The cocky left-handed infielder from Oklahoma State may have only put up a 93 wRC+ this past season, but he also only played 22 games and was just drafted. In the Big 12, Roc Riggio was a monster with 18 home runs and a 1.139 OPS across 59 games, with a personality fiery enough to match the in-game power. He’s been a patient hitter with a trained eye at the plate, and while defense and base running aren’t calling cards for Riggio, he could click next season and soar up this list.

It’s easy to see how Riggio’s lofty left-handed swing would play well in the Bronx, and as he looks to have a breakout season at the Minor League level next season, his game power translating over to the Minor Leagues will be vital. His bat speed and twitch allow him to generate plenty of power to right field even at 5’9, and while he profiles more as a second baseman than a shortstop, he’ll still be an exciting name to watch out for in 2024 as he looks to join a stacked infield depth chart for the Bronx Bombers soon.

#24: Clayton Beeter | RHP | 2024 ETA | 40 FV

Feb 15, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Clayton Beeter (85) throws during a bullpen during spring training practice at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

The initial report for Clayton Beeter was quite harsh in regards to the lack of command and underwhelming stuff, but he’s made the right tweaks to his four-seamer and slider since then. Throwing what I would have likely classified as a 40-grade fastball and 60-grade slider, now he’s probably at an average fastball grade (50) with a slider that’s slightly improved from what he was throwing last year. Having two quality offerings has increased his floor a ton, but there are still valid concerns.

First and foremost, he doesn’t have a third pitch, and the command of his fastball and slider still have to progress as well in order for me to have more confidence in his ability to start. That being said, the fix could be a cutter or curveball, and he profiles well for either pitch, but even as a multi-inning reliever, he could provide plenty of value. His fastball is up a tick from 92-96 to 93-97, and with about 17 inches of vertical ride, that should play up in the zone with a slider that he’s consistently ripping in the mid-80s now.

#23: Yoendrys Gomez | RHP | 2024 ETA | 40 FV

Mar 12, 2023; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; New York Yankees pitcher (89) Yoendrys Gomez throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning during spring training at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Just like Clayton Beeter, Yoendrys Gomez will likely not make it as a starter in the Majors due to his poor command, but the stuff for Gomez is slightly better. He sits between 93-95 MPH on the mound with a cut-ride fastball that he releases from a lower slot. This helps it play up in the strike zone, and with his wide array of breaking pitches, he certainly has what it takes to be a multi-inning reliever for the Yankees in 2024. He does have the stuff to make it as a starter, but his injury history and command likely closed that door for him.

At Double-A this past season, Gomez sported a 3.58 ERA and 15% K-B% across 19 starts, averaging just over three innings a start as he recovered from an injury that delayed his 2023 MiLB debut. He’s an arm who has a deceptive arm angle with plus pitch shapes and solid velocity, but it’s a matter of staying healthy and sustaining his MiLB success at the Major League level, which will likely come as a reliever. He can be a multi-inning weapon with plenty of value, and he could break camp with the team on Opening Day.

#22: John Cruz | OF | 2027 ETA | 40 FV

Mar 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; A general view of George M. Steinbrenner Field during the sixth inning between the New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

John Cruz was one of the youngest hitters in the Florida Complex League last season and yet still displayed excellent tools at the plate that got better as the season went on. He spent the entire regular season as a 17-year-old, slashing .294/.376/.531 for a 131 wRC+ and 10 HRs across 48 games for the FCL Yankees, posting a .407 OBP from July onward, and displaying a well-balanced approach at the plate with plenty of projectable tools that could see him jump into the top 15 next season if he’s able to perform in full-season leagues like Single-A and High-A in his age-18 season.

The only FCL hitter with more home runs than Cruz this past season was Dakota Kotowski, who was 23 years old, and Cruz could get a chance to reach Double-A before he turns 20. He’ll have roughly 1.5 seasons of MiLB play to go from Single-A to Double-A, which certainly isn’t impossible if he continues his current trajectory, and that would put him in elite company in the prospect world. At 6’3, Cruz could continue to develop his game power and become a more polished power hitter, and with experience at all three outfield spots, he could be a helpful defender as well.

#21: Luis Gil | RHP | 2024 ETA | 40 FV

Feb 15, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Gil (81) throws a live bathing practice session during spring training practice at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Gil could seperate himself from the pack of Triple-A depth starters who have reliever projections if he can continue to land the changeup he’s been throwing in Spring Training for strikes. With a tad bit more velocity separation and a couple of extra inches of vertical drop, the right-hander might have finally found a third pitch to complement an excellent fastball/slider mix. Thus far it seems he’s cut down some of the horizontal sweep on the slider for a firmer offering that he can control more, and the fastball is still as dominant as ever.

The concern is the fact that he doesn’t have reliable command, and even with a third pitch, he’s still expected to walk over 10% of batters faced. He’ll continue to be stretched out as a starter, but the Yankees might decide they need him as soon as possible on their roster and have him make the Jonathan Loaisiga or Michael King transition to the bullpen. If he can stay healthy, then it’ll keep the door open to starting down the road, but coming off of Tommy John Surgery, it’ll be a long build-up before he can consistently do that again.

#20: Francisco Vilorio | OF | 2030 ETA | 40 FV

Feb 14, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; A New York Yankees hat is seen during a spring training workout at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees’ top international free agent in the 2024 class, Vilorio is a power machine who has already recorded exit velocities north of 114 MPH. He’s another power-hitting outfielder with immense potential in the Yankees’ farm system, and this is an archetype they’ve had a lot of success with in recent years.

As he continues to grow into his 6’3 frame he might find more consistency in his power tool and truly dominate in the home run department, but he’s yet to play a professional game as of right now and there’s uncertainty around skills like his hit tool or swing decisions since he hasn’t gotten enough looks to determine those kinds of skills.

#19: Kyle Carr | LHP | 2027 ETA | 40 FV

ORLEANS 7/01/22 Orleans starter Kyle Carr delivers against Y-D Y D At Orleans Cape League Baseball

Kyle Carr has yet to make his professional debut, but there’s a lot to like in his profile considering what he’s good at and what the Yankees develop well. It’s no secret that the Yankees lack left-handed pitching, but Kyle Carr could be part of that solution down the road. The hard-throwing southpaw sits between 93-95 MPH and has flashed 97 at times, with his solid secondaries creating an arm that could take a massive leap in 2024. He hasn’t thrown much at the collegiate level either due to injuries, so there’s plenty of risk in this ranking, but I think the stuff justifies it.

A left-handed pitcher who can average mid-90s velocity with upside immediately stands out, and he does have three pitches that can get him by in his arsenal. The Yankees are high on this southpaw, and a JUCO coach who has seen him throw in person told me that his stuff is downright filthy. If anyone is on your radar from the incoming class of arms they drafted, Kyle Carr is absolutely a must-watch arm.

#18: Keiner Delgado | IF | 2027 ETA | 40 FV

Mar 1, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; a general view of the stadium before a game between the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankeesat George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Despite not playing in the Florida Complex League in his professional career, Keiner Delgado might have the best hit tool out of any player in the organization. Delgado led the FCL in Swinging Strike Rate (10%) and finished third in strikeout rate (13%), and he still managed to more than double his HR total from the year prior, cranking eight HRs for a 138 wRC+ and .899 OPS across 49 games. With 36 stolen bases, Delgado was far and away the most productive base stealer in the FCL and will start in Single-A next year in his age-20 season as a switch-hitting middle infielder.

His smaller size limits his power potential, but if he can continue to pull the baseball he’ll have double-digit HR projections to go alongside incredible speed and contact rates that help increase his OBP. This is an extremely well-rounded hitter who has the chance to get to Single-A and dramatically boost his stock, as Delgado aims to get more public acclaim after tearing up the two lowest levels of Minor League Baseball as a teenager. He’s one of my favorite prospects in the organization, and I expect to have him in my top 10 next winter.

#17: Jared Serna | IF | 2027 ETA | 40 FV

Feb 19, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; a general view of the stadium before New York Yankees spring training workouts at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Jared Serna is quietly boosting his stock in the Mexican Winter League, but his 2023 season in Single-A and High-A were strong as well. Between the two levels, the 21-year-old infielder hit 19 home runs and posted a 119 wRC+ across 122 games, showing off an aggressive approach with solid contact rates and excellent speed. He stole 29 bases in 37 tries, and in the Winter League, he’s slashing .302/.359/.462 with five home runs and a 136 OPS+ across 50 games. He won’t turn 22 until next June, and he’ll likely stay in High-A after posting a 105 wRC+ there in 27 games at the level.

If Serna continues to hit the way he has with his +5.3 Defensive Runs Prevented according to Baseball Prospectus this past season, the slick-fielding infielder could be a nice utilityman down the road. He could be looking to add some outfield depth as well, as in the Mexican Winter League he’s logged 105.1 innings in left field, and the added versatility will certainly boost his stock even more. There’s good speed, solid game power, and strong defense in Serna’s profile, and it’s not hard to see why he could be an MLB contributor at some point down the road.

#16: Carlos Lagrange | RHP | 2028 ETA | 40+ FV

Mar 6, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; a general view of the stadium during a game between the New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Lagrange throws straight gas, with upper-90s velocity that can touch 100 MPH with ease, and he’s arguably the hardest thrower they have at any level of the organization. No pitcher recorded more strikeouts in the FCL than Lagrange (63) and he sported a 20.1% K-BB% and 51.2% groundball rate due to his stellar arsenal. The 4.97 ERA is misleading, as while the 20-year-old lacked the command to be consistent from a start-to-start basis, he didn’t give up home runs frequently and got plenty of swings and misses.

He stands at a whopping 6’7 and has monstrous physical attributes that will allow him to be a potential late-game option for the Yankees out of the bullpen. The stuff here is simply remarkable, and they have a right-handed giant of a pitcher who has the overwhelming velocity and projectability to turn heads when he heads to Single-A, where he’ll have public Statcast data for us to fawn over when he makes his Tampa debut in 2024.

#15: Enmaunel Tejada | IF | 2028 ETA | 40+ FV

Feb 16, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; a general view of the stadium during New York Yankees spring training workouts at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Enmanuel Tejada followed up an impressive debut season in the Dominican Summer League back in 2022 with an excellent year in the Florida Complex League and was one of the most impressive players in the FCL this past season. In his age-18 season, Tejada finished second in OBP (.465) and third in wRC+ (152) among qualified hitters, swiping the second-most bases as well (24) in his first season stateside. He didn’t play any shortstop this season, playing second and third base this season, but the well-rounded infielder is certainly an exciting young infielder to pay attention to.

The lack of outstanding game power and his young age create plenty of volatility in his profile, but so far there’s been plenty to like in what Tejada has been at the professional level. He’ll likely open his season in Single-A next season, where we’ll get a chance to see him play in front of Statcast data and play through a full-length season. While the organization is known for their pitching depth, infield depth has also quickly become a strength in their farm system, and Tejada is one of the reasons why they’re so loaded on that side of the ball.

#14: Brock Selvidge | LHP | 2026 ETA | 45 FV

Jul 22, 2018; Bronx, NY, USA; General view of the sky over the facade during a rain delay before the game between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most underrarted names in the entire organization, Brock Selvidge has a nasty repertoire including a four-seamer that he began to pepper more consistently at 93-94 down the stretch, a high-80s cutter he can throw to righties and lefties, and a nasty sweeper with plenty of movement. He’ll mix in a changeup as well on occasion, but the profile here is very enticing. If Selvidge can continue to see an uptick in velo, the stuff will be hard for opposing hitters to predict, especially with his funky delivery and release point.

Selvidge led the organization in qualified FIP (2.98) and made it from Single-A to High-A this past season, making nine regular season starts at High-A and throwing a gem in the postseason, totaling 57 innings of work with a 3.47 ERA. He sported a groundball rate north of 50% this past season while striking out over 25% of batters faced, going from under 50 IP in 2022 to over 130 when you account for the postseason as well in 2023. He’s a strike-thrower with excellent pitchability while just turning 21 years old, and he could be in Double-A before the All-Star Break in 2024.

#13: Ben Rice | 1B/C | 2025 ETA | 45 FV

Designated hitter Ben Rice jogs to first base after being walked during the August 25, 2023 game against the Bowie Baysox at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J.

This may seem low for a hitter who was arguably the best in the Yankees’ system this past season, but a couple of things holding him back are his defensive abilities, injuries, and inability to hit left-handed pitching. It seems almost nitpicky, but we’re at the point of the list where you have to nitpick in that regard. All of his value will come from the bat, although I do believe in Rice to figure out first base eventually, but his bat is about as complete as it gets. Rice managed to slash .327/.401/.648 at Double-A with 16 home runs in just 48 games.

Ben Rice is the kind of hitter you dream of the Yankees having, with a 43.5% Flyball Rate and 51.6% Pull Rate this past season, doing so while only sporting an 8.8% Swinging Strike Rate. If he can figure things out against left-handed pitchers so he’s roughly average against them while developing a better rapport at first base, he’ll shoot into the top 10 of this list, but for now, the 13th spot is a good place to put the breakout slugger ahead of the 2024 campaign.

#12: Jorbit Vivas | IF | 2024 ETA | 45 FV

Feb 24, 2024; Lakeland, Florida, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jorbit Vivas (90) bats during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Jorbit Vivas has solid defensive tools at two infield positions where the defense can go underappreciated, and the bat is certainly one that could play better in the Bronx. He sports excellent contact rates, striking out just 11.6% of the time this past season, and he makes excellent swing decisions as well. Vivas knows when to swing in-zone and when to lay off pitches out of the zone, which dramatically increases his floor as a prospect. The raw power tool isn’t great, but the Yankees could potentially get more out of his smaller frame due to his ability to pull the ball often.

In Double-A, the 22-year-old infielder had a 123 wRC+ and .391 OBP, but once he got to Triple-A his wRC+ fell to just 63 across 26 games. The Yankees are a great organization to develop power with, and that’s the skill he needs to work on if he wants to become an everyday starter in the infield. With +7.4 Defensive Runs Prevented and 25 steals in 30 attempts, Vivas can provide depth for the Yankees out of the gate due to his glove and speed, but there’s a world where the Yankees could get a 105 wRC+ hitter from the left-handed side who rounds out the bottom of a deep New York lineup.

#11: Everson Pereira | OF | 2024 ETA | 45 FV

Sep 17, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Everson Pereira (80) reacts on the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

While his brief stint at the Major League level wasn’t pretty, Everson Pereira crushed 18 home runs in 81 games, slashing .300/.373/.548 between Double-A and Triple-A. The story with Pereira is straight-froward, he’s a tool-shed of a prospect with a solid glove, good speed, and amazing power, but the inability to generate consistent contact is concerning. If Pereira is going to produce at the Major League level, he’ll need to avoid striking out nearly 40% of the time, but there’s still a lot to like here.

The swing decisions for Everson Pereira are really good, he stays aggressive in-zone and doesn’t chase much more than the league average. Power-wise, he has shown the ability to hit the ball at nearly 115 MPH, and his defense in left field has looked pretty good as well, with the ability to hold his own in centerfield if needed. A lot of his early-career woes have been overblown to the point where people have already written him off, and I think it’s far too soon to discount a player with his skillset, even if there’s a lot of risk involved.

#10: Brando Mayea | OF | 2028 ETA | 45 FV

Mar 6, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; a general view of the stadium before the start of a game between the New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

There’s no doubt about the tools that Brando Mayea possesses, but the lack of professional experience beyond his first year in the Dominican Summer League makes it hard to push him much higher on the list. We expect that Mayea will find himself closer to the top five by the end of next season, and he was impressive in his age-17 season, slashing .276/.382/.400 for a 113 wRC+, stealing 22 bases in 29 attempts across 38 games.

Mayea struggled to consistently elevate the ball, resulting in a mere .124 ISO, but the speed and athleticism are excellent, and as he continues to get stronger and find more loft in his swing, he could become one of the most highly touted outfielders in the prospect world. It’s very early, but the young outfielder did get better as the season progressed, finishing the month of August with a .440 OBP and 158 wRC+ in 11 games, slugging .558 over that timespan. He’ll likely spend the entirety of 2024 in the FCL, where he’ll be tested even more against better competition.

#9: Agustin Ramirez | C | 2025 ETA | 45+ FV

Feb 17, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees catcher Agustin Ramirez (96) prepares to take batting practice at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Agustin Ramirez lit up Single-A, earning a promotion to Hudson Valley after putting up a 117 wRC+ and .384 OBP in 57 games, but his stay in High-A wouldn’t last very long. Ramirez would crush nine home runs and drive in 23 runners, posting a 204 wRC+ and getting to Somerset to end his age-21 season, where he’d struggle with a 62 wRC+. Defensively, he’s a strong framer who needs to work on his blocking if he wants to become a Gold Glove-caliber defender behind the dish.

The physical tools are unbelievable, with reported exit velocities north of 114 MPH, and excellent contact skills that have greatly helped his average and overall profile. If Ramirez can consistently elevate the ball, this is a hitter who could find himself on the Major League roster by 2025, and as he enters his age-22 season, there’s a lot to like in his profile. Defensively, he profiles better than Austin Wells, so if the bat can stick in Double-A the way it did in High-A, Ramirez will be a force to be reckoned with for years to come.

#8: Roderick Arias | IF | 2027 ETA | 45+ FV

Mar 3, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; A general view of George M. Steinbrenner Field as the sunset sets during the game between the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers . Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

A wrist injury robbed us of a late-season promotion to Single-A, but it didn’t stop Roderick Arias from having an incredible season in the Florida Complex League. The 19-year-old switch-hitting shortstop slashed .267/.423/.505 for a 143 wRC+ and six home runs in 27 games, looking like the elite prospect he was signed to be. He’s already recorded exit velocities north of 110 MPH, and he has a dynamic and athletic profile to boot. His hit tool comes with concerns, but it’s easy to fall in love with his gaudy skill set.

The Yankees having a switch-hitting infielder with speed and power would transform their lineup, and Roderick Arias will get a chance to play at Single-A to open 2024. He could be a fast riser if he continues to play the way he did in the FCL, as he could make his debut in about two and a half seasons if things go as well as they have thus far. There’s going to be a point in time where Roderick Arias contends for a spot as the top prospect in the Yankees’ organization, but I just think that we’re a year away from that point. Upside is still incredible.

#7: Will Warren | RHP | 2024 ETA | 50 FV

Feb 27, 2024; Port Charlotte, Florida, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Will Warren (98) throws a pitch during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Charlotte Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Will Warren might be my favorite pitching prospect because of how good the stuff is, and this past season he had a remarkable year. The 24-year-old from Southeastern Louisiana posted a 3.35 ERA over 129 innings this past season with a 16.3% K-BB%. While he initially struggled in Triple-A, he improved over the course of the season and finished his season with an incredible month of September where he posted a 0.63 ERA in his final five outings, striking out over 32% of batters faced and holding left-handed batters to just a .300 OPS.

His velocity is solid, sitting between 93-94 MPH on his four-seamer and sinker, but it’s the sweeper that stands out as his best pitch. Warren can generate north of 3,000 RPMs of spin with sharp horizontal movement that can generate plenty of strikeouts. The cutter and changeup are weapons he can use against left-handed batters as well, and the depth of his arsenal coupled with its quality makes Warren one of the most complete pitchers in the organization. Groundballs and strikeouts are his game, and a rotation spot is calling his name.

#6: George Lombard Jr. | IF | 2027 ETA | 50 FV

Aug 28, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, US; East infielder George Lombard (21) during the Perfect Game All-American Classic high school baseball game at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

George Lombard Jr. had a cup of coffee in the Florida Complex League and Single-A, but the 18-year-old infielder certainly impressed in that small sample size of play. He slashed .311/.466/.356 for a 140 wRC+ in his first 13 professional games, and while that sample size means nothing, there is a lot to like in his profile. He’s a slightly larger shortstop than most in the league, with some believing he’ll have to shift over to third base as a result, but his defense and athleticism are still excellent.

Furthermore, his strong raw power coupled with a good feel for contact could allow him to take off next season, as he’ll likely start in Single-A where he ended his season, earning a chance to potentially climb into High-A at some point in the summer. He doesn’t turn 19 until June 2nd, and with Lombard being the son of a former big leaguer, one can expect the makeup to be above average as well. This is a well-rounded prospect who has plenty of excitement around him, but this first full season as a professional will certainly test the youngster.

#5: Austin Wells | C | 2024 ETA | 50 FV

Mar 7, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells (88) runs around the bases after he hit a home run during the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps this is a bit low to some people, but the gap between Wells and some of the other prospects ahead of him isn’t massive. The 24-year-old went through a summer slump that saw his wRC+ in Double-A drop from 129 in 2022 to 108 in 2023, but he’d still make it to the Major Leagues and show off impressive power tools. Austin Wells is excellent at consistently elevating the baseball, but he also does plenty of damage on contact as well, sporting a .447 xwOBACON in his first stint in the Major Leagues.

His defense behind the plate could still use work, but the strides made behind the dish would indicate he’s trending in the right direction. Wells could be a 20+ HR guy with steady defense at catcher, and considering the Yankees’ need for left-handed offense, his bat could prove highly valuable in the lower half of the lineup. The upside here is that Austin Wells is a 115-120 wRC+ hitter and supplements a Yankees’ lineup desperately looking for left-handed power. It’s a textbook example of someone having a swing that’s just perfect for Yankee Stadium, the hype is very legit.

#4: Henry Lalane | LHP | 2027 ETA | 55 FV

Mar 6, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; a general view of the stadium before the start of a game between the New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

One of the biggest breakouts from this past season was Henry Lalane, who saw his velocity take a jump into the mid-90s with a whopping 38.6% strikeout rate this past season. The 19-year-old southpaw may have had a 4.57 ERA in his 21.2 innings of work this past season, but the improvements he’s made from a stuff-basis should make him one of the biggest names to watch as he heads to Single-A next year. His command has always been a strong suit for him, but the gains to his fastball have elevated the rest of his profile.

It’s not shocking that a 6’7 left-handed pitcher has a great curveball, with Lalane also sporting a changeup, and while he’s still a few years away, this is one of the most exciting prospects in the Yankees’ system. He still has room to grow, and he can be so dominant in Single-A that he ends up in High-A before his 20th birthday on May 18th. He was one of the best pitchers in the FCL last season, and as he continues to develop, he could be one of the best pitching prospects in all of baseball.

#3: Chase Hampton | RHP | 2025 ETA | 55 FV

Feb 15, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Chase Hampton (86) works out during spring training practice at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

The trade of Drew Thorpe has opened more attention for Chase Hampton, who is now their undisputed top pitching prospect, and rightfully so. Hampton boasted a 3.63 ERA and 3.38 FIP across 20 starts, sporting the third-best K-BB% among qualified MiLB arms (24.7%) and possessing a strong pitch mix. His four-seam fastball sits in the mid-90s with plenty of vertical ride, and it’s a great swing-and-miss pitch alongside a great curveball and sweeping slider. Hampton seemed to run out of gas at Double-A, where he sported a 4.37 ERA and 19% K-BB%, but his innings doubled in 2023.

If he’s able to maintain his command and stuff late into the season next year, he’ll certainly find himself in the mix to make MLB starts. He’s viewed as a top-60 prospect by some publications, but I believe in his pitch mix and the Yankees’ ability to help him stay consistent throughout the 2024 season. The Yankees got a steal in the sixth round when they selected him in the draft last season, and I’m confident he’ll establish himself as a can’t-miss pitching prospect soon enough.

#2: Spencer Jones | OF | 2025 ETA | 60 FV

Mar 4, 2024; Jupiter, Florida, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Spencer jones (78) hits a single against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

To call Spencer Jones a toolshed would almost undersell his physical attributes, as not only does Jones have ridiculous raw power and a cannon of an arm, but he also has great speed and incredible defensive instincts out in centerfield. He posted +6.0 Defensive Runs Prevented according to Baseball Prospectus, and while he wasn’t dominant with the bat, slashing .267/.336/.444 for a 113 wRC+ across 117 games, his 43 steals in 55 attempts certainly stands out. By being a strong defensive centerfielder, he’s likely to be an MLB-caliber player down the road, but the ceiling is much more.

Lifting the ball in the air more and pulling it out to right field more could allow him to generate more game power, and if he continues to be an excellent defender and aggressive base runner, we are talking MVP upside here for the 22-year-old. That’s another angle of all of this; he won’t turn 23 until next May and has already held his own in Double-A, albeit in a small sample size. He’ll need to take a step forward in 2024, but Spencer Jones has the makings of an elite player if he’s capable of unlocking more game power.

#1: Jasson Dominguez | OF | 2024 ETA | 60 FV

Sep 9, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Jasson Dominguez (89) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Entering the All-Star Break, Jasson Dominguez looked anything but spectacular in Double-A, hitting .203 with a 96 wRC+ to open the season and striking out 28.6% of the time. In the second half, the Yankees would see their top prospect improve across the board, slashing .366/.434/.554 across 42 games with a 167 wRC+ and 17.2% strikeout rate between Double-A and Triple-A, as the 20-year-old switch-hitting outfielder would earn a promotion to the Majors shortly after. He’d crush four home runs in eight games for a 162 wRC+ before having season-ended Tommy John Surgery.

Dominguez has an improved hit tool with good raw power that he hasn’t always seen translate to game power, but his excellent swing decisions are phenomenal as well. He makes plenty of swings in-zone while also laying off pitches out of the zone, and his ability to recognize pitches well coupled with his excellent power makes him a threat to put up big numbers any season. His defense in centerfield is shotty, with -4.3 Defensive Runs Prevened in centerfield this past season, and he likely profiles better for left field long-term.

I’m giving The Martian a third paragraph because honestly, he deserves it. Here we have a hitter who finished with a 20.5 SEAGER Score, crushed the baseball when he made contact, was making 90+ MPH throws with a torn UCL in his throwing arm, and also has strong speed with an aggressive approach on the bases. The makeup is of a player who is certain he’ll become a star in this league, and I refuse to bet against Jasson Dominguez until given a reason to do so. His upside is enormous, and there’s a chance he will make multiple All-Star Games before he’s even 30.

Close Calls and an Overview on the Yankees’ Farm System

Mar 10, 2023; Lakeland, Florida, USA; New York Yankees catcher Carlos Narvaez (94) bats during the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

As with any top-30 list, there are some tough cuts you have to make, and this gives me a chance to highlight some of the prospects that just missed the cut. Relievers like Danny Watson, Bailey Dees, and Jack Neely were all considered for the list, but their limited ceiling compared to pitchers who are built up as starters or are full-time position players made it hard for me to rank them in the top 30. Younger names like Gabriel Terrero, Chalniel Arias, and Edgleen Perez both just missed the cut and will find their names on this list by the All-Stat Break I’d imagine.

Two names who would have certainly made the list if not for offseason surgeries were third baseman Tyler Hardman and right-hander Brendan Beck, who are both remarkable when on the field and have legitimate MLB upside. Their careers are currently in flux, although I hope they can get back on a baseball diamond soon and get back into these lists. Older bats who could click next season include T.J. Rumfield and Christopher Familia, who both have huge power with the ability to potentially cut down on some of the strikeouts as well.

T.J. Rumfield jogs to first base during the August 25, 2023 game against the Bowie Baysox at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J.

Carlos Narvaez was probably the closest name to a top-30 spot because I buy into the glove and believe the raw power and game power could improve with more at-bats. As a catcher in Triple-A with experience catching multiple high-profile arms on the Major League roster, he’s likely to provide positive WAR value in his career, and that percentage chance of making an impact is greater than some of the names ranked on the list due to how close he is to his big-league debut. It’s very interesting that the Yankees chose to give him a 40-man roster spot given how selective they are with those.

We’ll see how this list ages when the MLB Draft comes around in mid-July, as that’s when the list will be updated and some names (that’s Austin Wells’ music) could potentially graduate off of this list.