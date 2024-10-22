Predicting the Yankees’ 3-man rotation for the World Series showdown against the Dodgers

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees are preparing for Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night, and they will be counting on their ace, Gerrit Cole, to lead the charge. Cole has been the backbone of the Yankees’ pitching staff throughout the postseason, anchoring their three-man starting rotation. While Luis Gil made a start in Game 4 of the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians, the week of rest should solidify the rotation, with Gil likely available out of the bullpen.

Gerrit Cole’s Postseason Performance

Cole, 34, has been solid this postseason, posting a 3.31 ERA over 16.1 innings. While his strikeouts are down to 6.61 per nine innings, he has maintained a 76.3% left-on-base rate and a 22.2% ground-ball rate. Cole has given up only 0.55 home runs per nine innings and has largely been dependable, though he encountered some difficulties against Cleveland but managed to escape without significant damage.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Facing the Los Angeles Dodgers’ elite offense will be a different challenge, but Cole has always risen to the occasion and should give the Yankees a strong chance to take Game 1.

Yankees’ Game 2 Dilemma: Schmidt or Rodon?

For Game 2, the Yankees face an intriguing decision. The Dodgers have performed exceptionally well against left-handed pitching, which may lead to the Yankees opting for Clarke Schmidt on the road.

Schmidt, 28, has pitched well this postseason, with a 3.86 ERA over 9.1 innings. His strikeout numbers have dipped slightly, but he boasts a 77.6% left-on-base rate and a 50% ground-ball rate. Aside from a few unlucky hits with two outs, Schmidt performed admirably against Cleveland. His road splits are particularly encouraging, suggesting he may be the right choice for Game 2 in Los Angeles.

On the road this season, Schmidt has allowed a .211 batting average and a .280 slugging percentage over 45.1 innings, outperforming his home splits. With a 1.39 ERA on the road, Schmidt seems poised to start Game 2.

Carlos Rodon Likely for Game 3

When the series returns to the Bronx, the expectation is that Carlos Rodon will take the mound for Game 3. The 31-year-old lefty has had an up-and-down postseason but has shown flashes of brilliance. Over 14.1 innings, Rodon has posted a 4.40 ERA with an impressive 13.81 strikeouts per nine innings.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

In his most recent start against Cleveland, Rodon allowed two earned runs over 4.2 innings while striking out six batters. In his first start of the series, he held the Guardians to just one earned run over six innings, striking out nine. Rodon has the ability to dominate on any given night, and the Yankees will need him to bring his best in what could be the most important start of his career.

Luis Gil’s Role in the World Series

While Luis Gil is unlikely to start in the World Series, it isn’t entirely out of the question. The Dodgers have struggled more against right-handed pitching, so it’s possible the Yankees may consider giving Gil a chance. However, Gil’s command was inconsistent in his ALCS start against Cleveland, where he gave up two earned runs over four innings. With the Dodgers’ potent offense, the Yankees may be hesitant to risk a less-than-stellar performance from Gil in such a crucial series.

Yankees Set for a Competitive World Series

The Yankees’ rotation is well-positioned to face the Dodgers in what promises to be a competitive World Series. With Gerrit Cole leading the way in Game 1 and strong options in Clarke Schmidt and Carlos Rodon, the Yankees are ready to capitalize on their pitching depth. The return of Luis Gil as a bullpen option adds further flexibility, and the team’s ability to adapt will be key as they aim for victory against one of the best offenses in baseball.