Orioles reportedly interviewed Yankees coach for managerial opening

The Baltimore Orioles’ disastrous start to the season forced them into an early crossroads. After a string of lifeless performances and locker room discontent, the club fired manager Brandon Hyde in May, handing interim duties to third base coach Tony Mansolino. Now, as Baltimore looks for its next leader, an intriguing name has emerged — one that happens to belong to a key figure in the New York Yankees’ dugout.

According to league sources, the Orioles have interviewed Yankees third base coach Luis Rojas for their managerial vacancy. Rojas, the former manager of the New York Mets, has been quietly building a strong reputation across baseball for his sharp instincts, calm demeanor, and ability to connect with players.

The Orioles have interviewed Yankees 3B coach and former Mets manager Luis Rojas for their managerial opening, league sources say. If he does not get a managerial job, the Yankees will want him back. Highly valued coach. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) October 15, 2025

Yankees insider Andy Martino first reported the development, adding that if Rojas doesn’t land a managerial role this offseason, the Yankees would “want him back” for 2026 — a clear sign of how valued he’s become within the organization.

A Rising Coaching Star with Managerial Experience

For those who have followed Rojas’ career, this opportunity feels like a natural next step. He managed the Mets in 2020 and 2021, navigating a turbulent roster and a pandemic-shortened season that tested even the most seasoned managers. While his time in Queens ended after two uneven years, insiders across the league still speak highly of his baseball intellect and leadership qualities.

Since joining the Yankees in 2022, Rojas has become one of Aaron Boone’s most trusted lieutenants. Players gravitate toward him for his communication style — direct but never overbearing. He’s known for being approachable, patient, and steady in the chaotic rhythm of a long season.

In a sport where egos and pressure can quickly derail chemistry, Rojas provides the kind of stabilizing presence that quietly wins over a clubhouse. He doesn’t need to raise his voice to command respect. Instead, his ability to explain complex details in relatable terms has made him an invaluable link between players and staff.

Why the Orioles Are Interested

Baltimore’s interest in Rojas makes perfect sense. The Orioles’ front office wants a young, forward-thinking manager who can bridge the gap between analytics and clubhouse leadership — someone who understands modern baseball but can still relate to players on a personal level.

Rojas checks all those boxes. He’s bilingual, analytically savvy, and well-versed in player development — a combination that fits neatly into Baltimore’s long-term vision. The Orioles have built one of baseball’s most promising farm systems and young cores, and they need a manager capable of nurturing that young talent without losing the competitive edge demanded by a fan base hungry for progress.

Though reviews of Rojas’ in-game decisions as a third base coach have been mixed, few question his baseball IQ.

A Familiar Waiting Game for the Yankees

The Yankees, meanwhile, are in an awkward position. They’d hate to lose Rojas — his work with players and consistent professionalism have made him a key part of their coaching fabric. But they also recognize his potential to lead a team again. Boone and general manager Brian Cashman have publicly praised his work ethic and preparation, and there’s a sense that his managerial future is a matter of when, not if.

It’s not hard to see why the Orioles are intrigued. In many ways, Rojas represents the kind of modern leader every club is searching for — adaptable, intelligent, and able to translate the complex data-driven world of baseball into something human and relatable.

The Competition Ahead

Rojas won’t have an easy path to the Orioles’ job. Baltimore is reportedly also eyeing Ryan Flaherty, currently the Cubs’ bench coach, as a leading candidate. The Orioles and the San Diego Padres are expected to compete for Flaherty’s services, given his strong ties to both organizations.

Still, if the Orioles want someone who brings both managerial experience and a deep understanding of player dynamics, Luis Rojas might be their best bet.

Rojas’ name may not generate headlines like some others in the managerial market, but make no mistake: he’s a quietly compelling candidate. Baseball often rewards those who stay steady through the storm, and Luis Rojas has done just that — waiting patiently for the right opportunity to lead once more.