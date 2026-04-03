Last season was a success overall for George Lombard Jr. as the Yankees promoted him from High-A Hudson Valley to Double-A Somerset.

There were rough patches and growing pains, but as an infielder who began the 2025 season as a teenager, it was quite the accomplishment to get in-game action in Somerset on its own.

Now there’s a demand for consistent results with a repeating year at the Double-A level, and if today was an indication of what’s to come, his time with the Patriots could end before Memorial Day.

A five-hit day, the first of his professional career, was the headliner for a slate of season openers across the Yankees’ organization at the Double-A, High-A, and Single-A openers.

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Why George Lombard Jr.’s Fast Start Should Excite the Yankees

goerge lombard jr., yankees, Somerset

One of the biggest areas where George Lombard Jr. would need to show improvement from 2025 was in the power department, and he began his season with a great first swing, slashing a HR to right field in his first at-bat.

Four more hits would follow as the Somerset Patriots would smash the Portland SeaDogs in a 18-2 thrashing, with one of those two knocks being a double.

Hard contact was the theme of the night for Lombard, and if he can consistently do that while commanding the zone then a trip to Triple-A will be imminent for him.

Yankees #1 Prospect, George Lombard Jr., goes deep in his first game of 2026!#Yankees pic.twitter.com/H0CtleEfdc — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) April 3, 2026

It’s largely overlooked that he was immediately promoted from High-A to Double-A as soon as he caught fire at that level, and while Eastern League pitching overwhelmed him at first, he’d pick it up down the stretch.

Muscling up over the offseason could have the right kind of impact on the 20-year-old’s offensive profile, and there’s a real chance that he propels to the big leagues in 2026.

One of the biggest variables that could lead to an accelerated timeline for his Major League debut is the glove as George Lombard Jr. is widely considered to be an excellent defensive shortstop.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Scouts and analysts have raved about his defense, and in watching film of his during Spring Training and last Minor League season, I hold the opinion that he could win a Gold Glove at shortstop in his career.

The ability to contort his body and whip the ball across the infield with precision regardless of where his momentum is taking him reminds me of Patrick Mahomes in the pocket, it’s a special skill that could lead to elite run prevention.

It’s too soon to decide whether the offensive profile has caught up to his excellent glove, but after finishing the 2025 season with a 147 wRC+ and .824 OPS over his final 23 games, he could change the narrative around his bat.