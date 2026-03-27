Jorge Castillo of ESPN reports that the Yankees have signed Luis Garcia, a former Houston Astros starting pitcher, to a two-year Minor League contract.

He’s a fascinating pitcher who has a 3.60 ERA across his Major League career which has come primarily as a starting pitcher, having a 3.82 FIP and a 3.95 xFIP.

It’s one of those signings that will fly under the radar because Garcia is rehabbing from Tommy John Surgery, which means he won’t pitch in a Major League game until 2027 at the very earliest.

That being said, I’m very pleased with the addition and I believe there’s a lot of upside in this move with a pitcher who has been productive when healthy and could take some steps forward with the Yankees’ pitching development group.

READ MORE: Can NY Yankees’ Cam Schlittler carry exciting momentum into 2026?

The Yankees Could Be the Perfect Landing Spot for Luis Garcia

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Sometimes you don’t have to overthink an addition, Luis Garcia has produced an ERA+ at or above the league-average in every season of his MLB career with good underlying numbers to support it.

A swing-and-miss arm who has a good four-seam fastball, his availability and effectiveness have been seriously reduced after suffering two UCL tears in the span of three years.

His best pitch might be his cutter, a strikeout weapon with good movement that plays well off of his riding fastball, and the Yankees could help him expand the mix more as he returns from another Tommy John Surgery.

The Yankees have taken pitchers such as Garcia who tend to get around the ball with good spin rates and help them add other weapons such as a sinker, which is what they did with Cam Schlittler.

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Garcia has ran some elite spin rates when healthy and the Yankees could utilize that to help him refine his movement profiles in a way that could bring him back to his sub-4.00 ERA days.

I’m a fan of when a good pitching development group takes a flier on a clearly talented player who fits the mold of what they develop well, and Luis Garcia could be just that for the Yankees.

With a $2.25 million contract if he were to make the Major League roster in 2027, the Yankees will have some additional rotation depth when they roll into Spring Training next year.

It’s possible that Luis Garcia doesn’t have a spot to compete for when that time comes, but if he does, he could be a nice reinforcement for this rotation with upside to be a mid-rotation starter again.