The New York Yankees rotation, already one of the strongest in the league, could get a couple of star-level reinforcements in the not-so-distant future. The plan was for Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon to return to the Bronx in late April or early May.

Cole is advancing towards that goal without setbacks, but it appears Rodon has encountered one. The Yankees still don’t know if it’s a big one.

“Carlos Rodón experienced right hamstring tightness while going through his throwing program today, Aaron Boone said. “We’ll see what we have there,” Yankees insider Bryan Hoch posted on X.

Carlos Rodón experienced right hamstring tightness while going through his throwing program today, Aaron Boone said. “We’ll see what we have there.” — Bryan Hoch ?? (@BryanHoch) March 31, 2026

Yankees Fans Will Have To Wait For A More Detailed Update

It’s impossible to know exactly how long this setback will delay Rodon’s return to the majors, but it doesn’t sound like a high-grade strain. We will have to wait for official confirmation on the extent of the injury, though.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Rodon underwent elbow surgery in October to remove bone spurs and loose bodies. He began experiencing symptoms in the postseason, after dominating to the tune of a 3.09 ERA and 203 strikeouts in the regular season.

The Yankees have been very patient with his recovery, and there was some hope he could have been ready in three or four weeks. Now, a return in April doesn’t sound all that likely, regardless of the extent of his hamstring issue.

Rodon threw a 50-pitch live batting practice session on Sunday, according to multiple reports. It’s unclear if he suffered the new injury then or if it popped up on Tuesday. In any case, there should be a more detailed update soon.

The Yankees Are Doing Just Fine, But…

The Yanks’ pitching staff is doing just fine without Rodon, with Max Fried, Cam Schlittler, Will Warren, and Ryan Weathers all pitching well in their first turn. They also have Ryan Yarbrough and Paul Blackburn as long men in their bullpen, and Luis Gil preparing to rejoin the rotation in a couple of weeks, perhaps even sooner. Rookies Elmer Rodríguez and Carlos Lagrange remain options to reinforce the team if need be.

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Despite the aforementioned organizational depth, Rodon contributes swing-and-miss stuff and experience that aren’t easily replaced over the long haul. At his best, he can be one of the best hurlers in the American League, and the Yankees, and fans know it.

The Yankees still need him back healthy and in one piece to reach their full potential, and they are now at the mercy of his hamstring. Again, it doesn’t sound like a major problem, but fans will have to pay close attention to updates throughout the week.

It would be a cruel twist of fate if he has to pause his rehab from elbow surgery because his hamstring said so.