Aaron Boone has revealed to the media that the New York Yankees have optioned Carlos Lagrange down to Minor League camp.

It’s not a shocking outcome given that reporting has indicated that the team would be unlikely to bring him up as a reliever for Opening Day.

Lagrange is going to be built up as a starter and go to Triple-A Scranton in all likelihood, but perhaps the most stunning part of all of this is what Aaron Boone had to say:

“He made it a difficult decision, which coming into this, I wouldn’t even thought there was a decision.”

The Yankees are going to be in an interesting position with Carlos Lagrange in the coming weeks, and Boone’s own words indicate he’s closer than we think.

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Carlos Lagrange Sent Down to Minor Leagues, Yankees Could Make It a Short Trip

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

After a strong Spring Training where he had a 0.66 ERA and struck out 13 batters in 13.1 IP, the Yankees have elected to send him back to the Minor Leagues to continue building up as a starter.

The Yankees did not expect to even think about putting Carlos Lagrange on the Major League roster on Opening Day when they first landed in Tampa, but the right-hander opened plenty of eyes.

What they might have expected is something resembling what Cam Schlittler did last year when his ERA was 4.41 and his K% was under 20%.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Instead, they saw someone who could dominate hitters right now, and that won’t be forgotten by Yankees’ brass especially with the struggles of guys like Luis Gil in Spring Training.

Injuries could create opportunities for the Yankees, and if they do, Carlos Lagrange might have even lapped Elmer Rodriguez on their depth chart.

New York has a lot of talent in their rotation, and it looks like Lagrange could be part of that mix in the first half of the season rather than the second half.