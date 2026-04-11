The New York Yankees have dropped their last three games: two vs. the Athletics, and the opener against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. They have scored a total of five runs in those, as the offense has looked productive, streaky, and sluggish in the early going.

If we are being completely honest, however, the Yankees’ offensive woes are not limited to the last three ballgames. It’s been an ongoing issue since the 2026 season started, and the numbers don’t lie.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

A Mediocre Offensive Showing To This Point

Before Saturday’s games, the Yankees’ offense ranks 19th in the league with a 95 wRC+, below the league-average threshold of 100. Their 26.9 percent strikeout rate is the fifth-highest in baseball, and their .201 batting average is the third-lowest in the league.

Players like Jazz Chisholm Jr., Ryan McMahon, and Jose Caballero look lost at the plate.

“We’ve got to hit,” Austin Wells told Yankees insider Bryan Hoch, who covers the team for MLB.com. “We’ve got to take pressure off these guys on the mound. They’re doing a great job for us. We’ve got to string some at-bats together, hit a couple of big ones and get rolling.”

“We’ve got to hit,” Austin Wells said. “We’ve got to take pressure off these guys on the mound. They’re doing a great job for us. We’ve got to string some at-bats together, hit a couple of big ones and get rolling.”https://t.co/V0G6umhVdc — Bryan Hoch ?? (@BryanHoch) April 11, 2026

The Yankees are still leading the AL East division with an 8-5 record, which is mostly a product of their elite starting rotation. The bullpen has good and bad days, but the offense has been downright bad, which is hard to believe for a roster that has so much talent.

No Time To Panic Yet

At times, it seems that only Ben Rice and Amed Rosario have been consistently producing for the 2026 Yankees. The former has been among the best hitters in the league with his 257 wRC+ and four home runs. The first baseman revealed that they aren’t letting the collective slump affect them.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“I don’t think there’s any concern,” Rice said. “We’re so early in the year, and of course, we got off to a hot start as well. I think everyone is very calm here and understands there’s a long road ahead. We’ve got the team that can take us to where we want to go.”

The Yankees remain an elite team, and the bats should eventually get going. It’s been frustrating at times, though, and recent results speak for themselves.