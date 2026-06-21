The NY Yankees are learning the Jasson Dominguez experience in real time, and it comes with a little bit of everything. Speed, arm strength, contact ability, awkward reads, and the occasional play that makes the entire stadium hold its breath.

Jasson Dominguez has been pushed into right field while the Yankees navigate injuries to Aaron Judge and Trent Grisham. The fit is still a work in progress. He has made a few strong catches, but he also overran a ball Friday and threw wildly to second base Saturday when a cleaner play may have helped prevent damage.

The easy take is to panic. The better one is to admit the Yankees may have to live with the growing pains because the upside still matters.

The Yankees need the athlete more than the clean fit

Dominguez was developed mostly as a center fielder, and right field is not some plug-and-play assignment at Yankee Stadium. The reads are different, the angles can get weird, and the arm decisions have to happen fast.

Still, the Yankees do not have unlimited outfield answers right now. Dominguez gives them athleticism that can change a game even when the defense looks rough around the edges. Boone can coach through a bad route. He cannot manufacture that kind of speed or arm talent from a safer, slower option.

The deadline angle gets interesting

This is where the front office has to be honest. If Judge and Grisham are back quickly, Dominguez can become more of a matchup and depth weapon. If the injuries linger, the Yankees may need to decide whether the deadline has to include another playable outfielder.

Dominguez does not need to be perfect in right field by next week. He does need to keep improving enough that the Yankees can stomach the mistakes while waiting for the big play. For now, that is a trade they can probably accept, even if it gets a little ugly.