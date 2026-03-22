The Yankees drafted RHP Jack Cebert in the 15th Round of the 2025 MLB Draft, and he immediately hit the ground running as a reliever with a 2.84 ERA and 44% K% in five appearances at the High-A level.

It seems the team will move him from a bullpen role to a starter role based on their usage of him in their Spring Breakout defeat at the hands of the Atlanta Braves Prospects.

Delivering four innings of two-run baseball, Cebert showed off a deep mix with some upside to become a pretty interesting pitching prospect in their system if he continues building velocity.

His funky arm angle and excellent extension paired with good movement on his pitches create a real backend starter outcome for the former Red Raider, and he was one of the standouts in this prospect scrimmage.

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Jack Cebert Could Be a Pick to Click in the Yankees’ System

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The Texas Tech Red Raiders utilized Jack Cebert out of their bullpen during the 2025 season, but he still logged 60 innings as he was more of a multi-inning hybrid than a pure reliever.

When he was selected by the Yankees he was moved into a more traditional relief role instead of being shutdown immediately which is rare for pitchers that the organization drafts.

He spent the offseason building up as a starter, and the Yankees had him build up to 72 pitches in his four-inning performance during the Spring Breakout Game.

Jack Cebert has an excellent feel for spinning the baseball which allows him to throw big sweeping sliders with a fastball that has plenty of ride, topping out at 96 MPH in this outing.

Having three different fastballs and a slider is a nice foundation for his mix, and I think there’s enough variety in his movement to envision him becoming a big-league starter.

There are some limitations that he showed in this game that he’ll need to finetune throughout the season, his fastball velocity fluctuated wildly throughout the game with four-seamers as slow as 90.6 MPH.

Location was also a big gripe, especially with his four-seam fastball, often missing to his arm-side which resulted in uncompetitive pitches and longer innings.

There were a lot of uncompetitive pitches in this outing especially with his fastballs, and if he’s going to last as a starter this issue will have to be corrected.

His Zone% numbers on the fastballs were very poor which allowed Atlanta’s prospects to stay patient and enlongate innings, these are the kinds of things that a reliever converting to a starter can tend to struggle with.

I also believe he’ll need another pitch to help him get lefties out, he used his four-seamer 70% of the time when facing opposite-handed hitters.

Jack Cebert could really benefit from honing in the cutter to have more velocity and adding a changeup, which would allow him to be a three-pitch guy to lefties rather than spamming fastballs in those situations.

With all of those flaws in mind, I’m really happy with what my first glance at Cebert looked like; this is a 15th Round Pick who has above-average stuff with some real upside.

There are some right tail outcomes where he’s a good reliever on the Major League club as well which the Yankees would happily take given how late they acquired him.

Cebert is expected to begin the season in High-A Hudson Valley, so he’s a pick to move up fairly quickly if he can reach Double-A before season’s end.