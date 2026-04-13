The Yankees are currently pondering whether Gerrit Cole’s next step will be a rehab assignment or not according to manager Aaron Boone, who spoke to the media prior to their game against the Angels.

New York has had one of the best rotations in baseball in their first 15 games, and a potential return of Gerrit Cole would elevate them even further given the struggles of Luis Gil.

Furthermore, they have Carlos Rodon working back from his elbow injury after he threw 50 pitches in a live bullpen session according to Meredith Marakovits.

In the midst of a five-game losing streak, a rehab assignment for Gerrit Cole would be a nice piece of news to break up the cloud of negativity following a cold spell from the offense.

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Yankees Deciding Whether Gerrit Cole’s Next Step Will Be a Rehab Assignment

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The Yankees had Gerrit Cole make two starts to end his Spring Training before the right-hander had to deload to stay on-track with his throwing program.

While his velocity looked sharp, it was very clear that Cole would still need to work through some elements of his rehab in order to return and would not rush things.

A rehab assignment would certainly not change things on whether the Yankees want to accelerate his return date based on Cole’s adamance that he will need 14-18 months following his procedure to return.

This does however make it more likely that he can return in May, which would fall in-line with the medically recommended rehab timeline, and that could put this rotation at the top of the sport.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

According to FanGraphs, the Yankees have the most valuable rotation in baseball so far by WAR (2.8) while also having the best ERA as well (2.67).

If the Yankees can add a healthy Gerrit Cole to a mix that has Max Fried, Cam Schlittler, Carlos Rodon, Will Warren, and Ryan Weathers already it would also have a downstream effect on their bullpen.

Being able to contract Luis Gil’s workload to 1-2 innings could increase his fastball velocity and overall effectiveness, the same is true for someone like Warren or Weathers.

Injuries could shake things up and they often do, but the Yankees have already had an excellent rotation with strong key performance indicators and that’s without the former Cy Young Winner.