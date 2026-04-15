Back in the offseason, the New York Yankees sent minor leaguer T.J. Rumfield to the Colorado Rockies in exchange for relief pitcher Angel Chivilli. The Bombers were in love with the righty’s raw stuff despite his 7.06 ERA in the Rocky Mountains last year.

Chivilli, however, couldn’t earn a spot on the 26-man roster to open the season after struggling to a 12.38 ERA in spring training, in eight frames. He started the year in Triple-A, but is now getting his first real shot with the Yankees after a roster move was announced on Wednesday.

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Chivilli Will Get His First Chance To Impress

“Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees recalled RHP Angel Chivilli (#57) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre,” the team announced via X.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees recalled RHP Angel Chivilli (#57) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 15, 2026

The Yankees’ bullpen has already suffered some changes. Cade Winquest has been designated for assignment and returned to his original team, the St. Louis Cardinals, after not pitching any games for the Yankees. New York also optioned Jake Bird to Triple-A Scranton and brought back old friend Yerry De Los Santos.

Now, they are also bringing up Civilli. After his mediocre Grapefruit League performance, Chivilli is off to a fantastic start with the RailRiders, posting a perfect 0.00 ERA in 8.1 frames, walking a couple of batters and striking out nine so far.

The Yankees Believe In The Raw Stuff

The Yankees are hopeful that his 97-98 mph fastball has top-notch command, so that his excellent secondaries, a slider and a changeup, can play. Both pitches had a whiff rate over 40 percent last year with the Rockies.

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The Yankees’ bullpen has certainly seen better days, but Chivilli can undoubtedly give the unit a high-ceiling option if he can consistently throw strikes and avoid the fat part of the zone. Walks and homers have been a problem for him in the past, and they are going to make or break his Yankees tenure.