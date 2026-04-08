Brent Headrick was added to the Yankees’ bullpen after competing through Spring Training for a job in that unit.

The left-hander has flown under the radar so far this season, but not only has Aaron Boone turned to him frequently so far, he’s also gotten great results.

A swing-and-miss arm with a big fastball and a nasty slider, the Yankees have turned a little-known waiver claim into one of their most talented relievers.

If the Yankees are going to have a good bullpen they’re going to need some pitchers to step up from last season, and Headrick has certainly done just that so far.

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Why Brent Headrick Has Risen Up Yankees’ Trust Tree Quickly

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Brent Headrick needed to figure out his issues against left-handed batters from last season, and he has done so by throwing a new sinker and mixing in more sliders.

The left-hander has struck out over 37% of batters faced without allowing a single run, and he’s pitched in some big games for this team.

When Cal Raleigh stepped up to the plate in a situation with two on and one out Aaron Boone kept Brent Headrick out there, and he deployed a nasty splitter for the strikeout.

Yesterday, the Yankees won thanks in-part to a scoreless performance from their bullpen, with Brent Headrick having a situation with two on and two out.

By getting a big strikeout, he kept the game at 3-1, and it helped set the stage for a late-game three-run HR from Amed Rosario.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Having someone who is able to miss bats at the rate that Brent Headrick can changes the landscape of the Yankees’ bullpen.

Rather than having to constantly go to Tim Hill against a lefty, Boone can utilize Headrick and his wipeout slider to get those big outs.

He’s appeared in 24 games for the Yankees since the Twins designated him for assignment prior to the 2025 season, and his numbers over that stretch are excellent.

A sparkling 2.48 ERA and 33.6% K% headline an elite statline, he’s produced at the level of an elite reliever at a fraction of the cost.

The Yankees’ bullpen has the third-most WAR in MLB so far, and Brent Headrick is playing a big role in that being the case.