New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is firmly advancing towards a return to the active roster later this month, or in early May at the latest. The 2023 AL Cy Young Award winner is recovering from Tommy John surgery performed last spring, but everything regarding his rehab has been perfectly planned and executed to this point.

So far, he has been able to avoid setbacks and has shown in throwing sessions and spring training games that his pre-surgery velocity is all the way back. Now, it’s a matter of getting his body used to throwing 90-100 pitches every five days again.

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Next Stop: Hudson Valley

Cole, who completed another throwing session on Monday without any issues, is now scheduled to face hitters on Sunday in a live batting practice session, according to Yankees manager Aaron Boone. He will do so in Hudson Valley, home of the Yanks’ High-A affiliate, the Renegades.

Gerrit Cole is scheduled to face hitters in Hudson Valley on Sunday, Aaron Boone said.



No next step for Carlos Rodón has been determined yet. He threw 40 pitches in his bullpen yesterday. #Yankees — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) April 9, 2026

The 35-year-old Cole is inching closer to a minor league rehab assignment and remains on track to rejoin the Yankees in a few weeks if all goes well. If Sunday’s session goes according to the plan, there is a very good chance that the next time he throws, he will do it with a Renegades uniform. The team hasn’t made any official announcements, though.

Cole made two Grapefruit League appearances, covering 2.2 innings and allowing just one run, but he will still require at least a few outings in the Yankees’ minor league system to build arm strength before returning.

Upgrading An Already Strong Rotation

The Yankees’ rotation has been magnificent to open the season, but the ceiling of a fully healthy and locked-in Cole is unmatched on the roster, even at his age. This is a guy who overcame elbow issues in the spring of 2024 to post a 3.41 ERA in the regular season and a 0.71 ERA in the World Series against some of the best hitters on the planet.

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Yankees fans are eagerly awaiting Cole’s return.