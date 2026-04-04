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April 4, 2026
MLB: Atlanta Braves at New York Yankees, stanton
Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees took advantage of Giancarlo Stanton’s clutch go-ahead two-run single in the bottom of the eighth to beat the Miami Marlins 9-7 and win their seventh game of the season, with just one loss.

Miami was up 4-0 at one point, but the Yankees battled back and combined clutch hitting, patience, contact, and even some speed to flip the score and get the W on Saturday night in the Bronx.

Yankees starter Ryan Weathers didn’t pitch well. He wasn’t efficient, and his pitch count got up in a hurry because of it. His velocity was fine, surpassing 99 mph on several occasions, but he gave up six hits and three walks in just 3.2 innings of work, resulting in three runs. Additionally, he surrendered six hard-hit balls.

MLB: Miami Marlins at New York Yankees
Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Marlins Got Off To A Hot Start

Heriberto Hernandez got the Marlins’ offense started against an ineffective Weathers with a two-run triple in the top of the first that scored Otto Lopez and Agustin Ramirez.

Ramirez, in the top of the second, hit a line drive to center field that fell for a hit, driving in Xavier Edwards with the Fish’s third run of the game.

In the fourth, Jakob Marsee singled to left, scoring Ramírez thanks to an ugly defensive play by the Yankees that was scored as a throwing error by left fielder Cody Bellinger.

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The Yankees Wouldn’t Surrender

The Yankees’ offense came to life in the bottom of the fifth, with Cody Bellinger belting a two-run homer to right-center field, scoring Aaron Judge in the process. It would only take another inning for the Bombers to turn the score around.

In the sixth, Trent Grisham’s single plated Paul Goldschmidt, who hit for Austin Wells and worked a leadoff walk, to cut the deficit to one. Judge then went the other way with a single to drive in Jose Caballero with the tying run.

Bellinger then hit a fly ball to left field. It wasn’t that deep, but Grisham was sent home anyway and scored the go-ahead run in a close play. Giancarlo Stanton would add an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh after taking a walk, stealing second base, advancing to third on a fielder’s choice, and moving to home on a passed ball.

Oct 14, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) hits a solo home run during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game one of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Doval Doesn’t Have It, But Offense Had His Back

Unfortunately for the Yankees, Camilo Doval just didn’t have it. A two-run double by Javier Sanoja drove in Liam Hicks and Edwards, and the game was back to square one with the 6-6 tie in the top of the eighth.

Doval left with three hits and two runs on his line, getting just one out and giving way to Brent Headrick, who got out of the jam with two flyouts.

The Yankees would get the lead for good in the bottom of the eighth. Ryan McMahon worked a leadoff walk and, after Grisham flew out, Judge walked to give the Yankees another baserunner. Bellinger also flew out, but after Rice worked another base on balls to load the bases, Stanton came through with his bat this time, hitting a perfectly placed ground ball for a two-run go-ahead knock. Rice would score the ninth run of the game for the Bombers on a passed ball.

David Bednar got into some trouble in the ninth, allowing too much traffic on the basepaths and a run, but eventually got his fourth save of the year.

The Yankees will go for the sweep on Sunday, starting at 1:35 pm ET. Max Fried will take the ball and face right-hander Chris Paddack.

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By Andres Chavez
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