The New York Yankees saved the best for last in Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. Jose Caballero hit a line drive that went for a double in the bottom of the ninth, scoring Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Austin Wells to turn the score around and earn a walk-off, come-from-behind 5-4 victory.

JOSÉ CABALLERO WALKS IT OFF FOR THE @YANKEES! pic.twitter.com/h1mU7gbZFo — MLB (@MLB) April 16, 2026

The Angels challenged the tag play at home involving Wells, but the call was upheld, and the victory was official. New York is now 10-8 on the season after the exciting win.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Setting The Tone Early

Aaron Judge put the Yankees on the board with a solo home run in the bottom of the first. It was the captain’s seventh long ball of the season, and he seems to be rounding into form.

Trent Grisham came through with a two-run single in the bottom of the second to put the Yankees ahead 3-0. He drove in Chisholm and Caballero. It was a healthy lead, but Luis Gil was on the mound, and he’s certainly not his 2024 self.

The Angels’ first run came in the top of the third frame, when Adam Frazier sent one out against Gil. Two innings later, in the fifth, Logan O’Hoppe greeted Gil with a solo home run to cut the deficit to 3-2, still with the Yankees in the lead.

Later that inning, however, Mike Trout, who has tormented New York’s pitching the entire series, hit a two-run home run to right-center field, driving in Zach Neto and flipping the score against the suddenly ineffective Gil.

Another Mediocre Outing For Gil

Gil’s outing would finish with five innings of work in which he conceded all four runs, including three long balls. He conceded five hits and walked a pair, striking out five.

In many aspects, it was a modest step forward in comparison to his debut last week: he earned 12 swings and misses, and his fastball averaged 95.6 mph, but it was still not good enough.

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Contrary to what we have seen in recent games, the Yankees’ bullpen was actually decent in this one. Tim Hill, Fernando Cruz, Brent Headrick, and David Bednar combined to toss four scoreless frames, keeping the team in the game and giving the offense a chance to come back. And it did.

Saving The Best For Last

After Giancarlo Stanton gave away the first out with a sharp liner in the bottom of the ninth, Chisholm singled and stole second. Wells then worked a walk and scored from first because he and Chisholm had taken off before the pitch.

The Yankees and Angels will do it again on Thursday, starting at 1:35 pm ET. The Bombers will try to secure a series win in the Bronx before hosting the Royals on the weekend.