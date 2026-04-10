The New York Yankees‘ offense continues to struggle. This time, the unit was only able to put three runs and five hits on the scoreboard in a 5-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in their series opener.

The Yankees are now 8-5 on the season after their third straight loss, and the lack of offense is starting to become a problem.

Luis Gil made his season debut and didn’t look particularly good in the process. He was shaky for four innings, allowing three runs on three hits, three walks, and striking out just two. His four-seamer averaged 95.1 mph, a hair down from last year’s already disappointing 95.3 mph.

Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images

Struggling Right Out Of The Gate

Gil only earned five swings and misses on the night, and while he introduced his new sinker, his command was subpar. With the Yankees currently awaiting a few pitchers back from the injured list, he will be pitching for his spot in the rotation from now on.

The Yankees went ahead in the score in the first inning. After Paul Goldschmidt struck out to lead off the game, Aaron Judge singled, stole second base, went to third on the same play after the shortstop couldn’t quite catch the ball, and scored on a Cody Bellinger sac fly.

Giancarlo Stanton walked and scored after Amed Rosario hit a triple to left field, aided by a miscalculation by outfielder Chandler Simpson.

Gil got two quick outs to kick off his start, but the issues started shortly after that. He walked Jonathan Aranda and surrendered a game-tying two-run shot to Yandy Diaz on a hanging slider.

With one out in the bottom of the second, Gil hit Taylor Walls with a pitch, conceded a single to Nick Fortes on a hit-and-run play in which Walls went to third, and induced what looked like an inning-ending double play to Simpson, but the speedy outfielder beat the throw to first, and Walls crossed home plate with the go-ahead run for Tampa.

A Late Push Wasn’t Enough

The home team struck again in the bottom of the sixth. Ben Williamson greeted Brent Headrick with a double and went to third after Taylor Walls attempted a successful sac bunt that the Yankees’ lefty couldn’t make a play on. He was charged with a fielding error. Simpson singled in Williamson for the fourth Tampa run, and the first one Headrick has surrendered all year.

Credit: John Froschauer-Imagn Images

Walls later scored on a fielder’s choice, with Camilo Doval on the mound. The run, an unearned one, was charged to Headrick. The Yankees were now down three runs, but a Ben Rice solo shot made things 5-3, still in Tampa’s favor.

BEN RICE PINCH HIT BOMB

pic.twitter.com/KfFqZUcnUy — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) April 11, 2026

That would be the final score, despite a late threat in the ninth inning when New York got the first two runners on base.