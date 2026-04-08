The New York Yankees dropped the second game of their series against the Athletics on Wednesday, as David Bednar conceded the run that made the difference in the 3-2 affair at Yankee Stadium in the top of the ninth inning. The Bombers are now 8-3 on the season, still leading the AL East.

Bednar surrendered a Nick Kurtz single and a Shea Langeliers double to open the top of the ninth, and while he struck out Tyler Soderstrom, Brent Rooker hit a sac fly that plated the winning run for the Athletics.

The Yankees were held to just four hits but did work five walks against old friend Luis Severino. However, New York couldn’t make him pay. They also committed two errors in a sloppy defensive game.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Warren Couldn’t Get Past The Fifth

Will Warren started the game for the Bombers and did a good job preventing damage, considering the traffic he allowed on the bases. In 4.2 innings, the right-hander allowed two runs on five hits and three walks, striking out five. He was removed at 85 pitches and knows it wasn’t his finest performance.

“Our job as a starter is to go five innings or deeper into the game. Tonight, I was a little short of that. It adds up because the bullpen’s got to get used and we need them for three-game sets and stuff,” Warren said after the game, per SNY.

"Our job as a starter is to go five innings or deeper into the game. Tonight, I was a little short of that. It adds up because the bullpen's got to get used and we need them for three-game sets and stuff."



– Will Warren pic.twitter.com/dRBRTsNL7j — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) April 9, 2026

The Yankees actually jumped ahead in the bottom of the first against Severino. Cody Bellinger singled to bring Trent Grisham home with the opening run, and a J.C. Escarra walk with the bases loaded plated Aaron Judge with the second.

The visitors got on the board in the top of the fourth, and to make matters worse, the Yankees had gotten two quick outs before it all unraveled. Lawrence Butler, Max Muncy, and Jeff McNeil all singled in succession, and the latter brought in a run.

A Carlos Cortes walk loaded the bases, and then Muncy scored on a Warren wild pitch. The righty struck out Nick Kurtz to end the threat, but the game was already tied.

Bednar Couldn’t Keep The Game Tied

The two squads traded zeroes from that point until the ninth inning. Yankees manager Aaron Boone used Tim Hill, Camilo Doval, and Brent Headrick before going to Bednar. All of them, except for the closer, got scoreless innings.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

It hasn’t been Bednar’s finest season so far despite his five saves to this point. With the loss, his ERA is now at 4.26, and everybody knows he is much better than that.

The two teams will wrap up their three-game series on Thursday afternoon, starting at 1:35 pm ET at Yankee Stadium. Jeffrey Springs will take the hill for the visitors, and Ryan Weathers will try to turn around his lackluster season for the home club.