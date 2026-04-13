Tim Hill, Jake Bird, and Camilo Doval combined to surrender six runs in just four innings in relief, but the New York Yankees finally put an end to their five-game losing streak and took an exciting, sloppy back-and-forth affair against the Los Angeles Angels in the Bronx, 11-10. A Jordan Romano wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth won it, with Jose Caballero scoring the winning run.

WILD PITCH & THE YANKEES WIN! PLAY THE SONG!!!#Yankees pic.twitter.com/0vNr3Bq6X5 — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) April 14, 2026

Aaron Judge and Trent Grisham both homered twice, and so did Mike Trout for the visitors. The game had long homers, bad defense, and a lot of ties and lead changes.

Will Warren was cruising through three innings, but a Caballero error ruined his outing, and he finished his night with 3.2 frames in which he conceded four runs, all unearned. He allowed three hits and one walk while striking out six.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Yankees Didn’t Take Long To Score

The Yankees were already up 2-0 after just two batters. Paul Goldschmidt, starting with a lefty on the mound, doubled and then scored with Aaron Judge’s fifth home run of the year.

The Bombers would use the same recipe in the second inning: Randal Grichuk got on base leading off the frame via a walk, and then scored on Jose Caballero’s long ball for the early 4-0 lead.

Unfortunately, Caballero would commit a costly fielding error that resulted in four unearned runs for the Angels in the top of the fourth:

Mike Trout reaches after Caballero couldn't come up with the play pic.twitter.com/cQa0hEMWmg — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 14, 2026

Nolan Schanuel grounded out for the first out of the inning, then Jorge Soler doubled to bring Mike Trout home with LA’s first run.

After that , Warren struck out Yoan Moncada for the second out, which would have been the third had Caballero fielded that ball cleanly. Instead, a Jo Adell single would drive in Soler to cut the Yankees’ lead in half, and then Logan O’Hoppe brought home another with a knock of his own.

Bullpen Can’t Stop The Bleeding

At that point, Yankees manager Aaron Boone went with his bullpen: Fernando Cruz would allow one of the inherited runners to score on a bases-loaded walk to Zach Neto. And just like that, the game was tied.

In the bottom of the fifth, Boone brought in Trent Grisham as a pinch-hitter from the bench, and he responded with a huge three-run bomb to put the Yankees ahead by three.

The lead wouldn’t last long, though. In the top of the sixth, Trout would hit a game-tying three-run home run off Jake Bird. Back to square one.

Judge, Grisham, And Caballero Were The Heroes Of The Night

Judge, however, wouldn’t let his team down and homered for the second time in the night in the bottom of the sixth. This time, it was a solo shot to put New York in the driver’s seat again, 8-7.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Happiness wouldn’t last long, though. Lowe drove in Moncada with a sac fly at the top of the seventh, against the suddenly struggling Jake Bird. Then, one inning later, Trout would punish Camilo Doval with his second homer of the night, a two-run shot that put the game 10-8 in favor of the visitors.

The Yankees showed a lot of heart on this one, though, because they came back from the dead again in the bottom of the ninth when Grisham belted his second homer of the game to tie the score at 10 runs apiece.

Caballero then hit a two-bagger and stole third base, and Austin Wells worked a walk and took second on defensive indifference. With Ryan McMahon at the plate, Romano threw the fourth ball for a walk, but O’Hoppe couldn’t successfully catch the pitch at the dirt, and Caballero ended things after a long, entertaining night.