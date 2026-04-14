The Los Angeles Angels hit five home runs, four of them off New York Yankees starter Ryan Weathers, and took the second game of their series 7-1 on Tuesday night in the Bronx. The Bombers are now 9-8 on the season and have lost six of their last seven.

Weathers (0-2) retired leadoff hitter Zach Neto, but then surrendered back-to-back-to-back home runs to Mike Trout, Jo Adell, and Jorge Soler in the first inning, so before the Yankees’ first turn, they were already down 3-0.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Long Ball Was Weather’s Worst Enemy

Weathers settled down after that rocky opening frame, but then conceded another long ball in the fourth by former Yankee Oswald Peraza, and another run in the sixth after he left the game, scored by Soler on a Yoan Moncada two-run single off Paul Blackburn. The other runner who crossed the plate, Vaughn Grissom, was Blackburn’s responsibility.

Weathers finished the night with five frames, in which he surrendered five runs on five hits and two walks. He did strike out 10, but that rough first inning hurt him and the Yankees.

Moncada would contribute the Angels’ seventh and final run on a solo home run off Yankees’ newly-promoted reliever Yerry De Los Santos. New York would put the first two runners on base in the bottom of the eighth thanks to a Randal Grichuk double and an Austin Wells single, but they could only punch in a single run thanks to a sac fly by Ben Rice.

The Yankees’ Offense Couldn’t Produce Much

The Yankees’ offense was dominated all night by lefty starter Reid Detmers, who allowed a single run in seven innings. He conceded just four hits and walked no one, striking out nine in the inspiring performance.

Blackburn and De Los Santos conceded one run each in their relief appearances, with the latter covering two innings. Brent Headrick pitched in with one scoreless frame.

The Yankees’ rotation is doing its best to carry the team in the first month of the season, but the offense and the bullpen are highly inconsistent, particularly the former. The Bombers are capable of scoring 11 runs, as they did on Monday to win the opener, and then score three runs in a span of three games.

Numbers don’t lie, and the stats paint a grim picture of the Yankees’ offensive struggles in March and April:

Where the Yankees rank among all MLB teams in offensive statistics after their first 17 games:



?27th in hits (118)

?20th in OPS (.687)

?27th in AVG (.213)#Yankees pic.twitter.com/zR4sIWVHnJ — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) April 15, 2026

The Yankees will now try to take control of the series on Wednesday, starting at 7:10 pm again. Jack Kochanowicz will take the ball for the visitors, and Luis Gil, who will try to improve after a mediocre debut last week, will do it for the Yankees.