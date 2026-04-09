In another frustrating day for the New York Yankees‘ offense, they were thoroughly dominated by left-hander Jeffrey Springs, who held them without a hit into the seventh inning but settled for seven shutout frames as the Athletics beat the Bombers 1-0 on Thursday afternoon, winning the series.

Ben Rice got the Yankees’ first and only hit of the day in that seventh frame, but it wasn’t enough to score a run and avoid the shutout at home, leaving New York’s record at 8-4 to begin the season.

Left-hander Ryan Weathers was magnificent from the mound, pitching his best game yet in a Yankees uniform. The souhtpaw tossed eight innings of one-run ball, allowing seven hits and no walks while striking out seven Athletics. It was an amazing performance against a solid lineup, and it leaves Weathers’ ERA at a marvelous 2.81 in three outings.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The Yankees Haven’t Scored In The Last 17 innings

After crossing the plate twice in the first inning of Wednesday’s game, the Yankees’ offense has been completely shut down by the Athletics pitching staff. They have been held scoreless in the last 17 frames.

Manager Aaron Boone tried to kickstart the offense with a few changes in the lineup ahead of the finale. Amed Rosario, who has been one of the few bright spots among position players in the last few days, played second base in place of the struggling Jazz Chisholm Jr. and led off.

Austin Wells and Jose Caballero, who are also scuffling, returned to the lineup after getting a day off on Wednesday. Nothing seemed to work against Springs, though, who pitched one of the best games of his career.

The two pitchers were locked in a duel until Max Muncy led off the top of the seventh with a triple against Weathers. Tyler Soderstrom immediately singled him home for the only run of the day. The Yankees’ starter settled down after that, but the damage was already done. He did pitch an incredible game, but had absolutely no support from his offense.

First career triple for Muncy ? pic.twitter.com/4LDkR2eZSo — Athletics (@Athletics) April 9, 2026

Missed Chances

The Bombers had a golden chance to at least tie the game in the bottom of the inning. After Cody Bellinger flied out, Giancarlo Stanton walked and Rice singled to put runners at first and second with one out.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Chisholm entered the game as a pinch-runner for Stanton, increasing the chances of scoring on a hypothetical hit. That knock didn’t come, though. Randal Grichuk struck out for the third time in the day, and despite Chisholm and Rice executing a double steal, Austin Wells flied out to end the threat.

The Yankees will now travel to Tampa to face the Rays at Tropicana Field.