Nobody is talking about the Yankees’ biggest outfield upgrade

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are ushering in a new era in their outfield, with Jasson Dominguez stepping into the left field role for the 2025 season. Dominguez’s raw talent and offensive potential provide a major upside, even as his defensive game continues to develop. His arrival offers a significant upgrade at the plate compared to the 2024 performance of Alex Verdugo.

Alex Verdugo’s 2024 Campaign

Verdugo’s tenure in left field for the Yankees last season was steady but underwhelming offensively. Over 141 games, he slashed .233/.291/.356, contributing 13 home runs, 61 RBIs, and an 83 wRC+. Verdugo’s production lacked the spark needed to elevate the Yankees’ offense. His defensive metrics were respectable, with 7 defensive runs saved and 0 outs above average, but his overall impact was limited.

Recently, general manager Brian Cashman stated, “I’d like to see [Dominguez] get his shot now.”

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Dominguez’s Offensive Potential for the Yankees

Jasson Dominguez is poised to bring a new dimension to the Yankees’ lineup with his elite offensive ceiling. At just 21 years old, Dominguez has already showcased flashes of brilliance at the plate. His power and plate discipline make him a threat in any lineup spot, and with consistent at-bats, he could develop into one of the league’s premier hitters.

Last season, Dominguez appeared in 18 games following a September call-up and slashed .179/.313/.304, adding two home runs and four RBIs. His 84 wRC+ was below-average but he played sparingly during the final days of the season. His value came more on the base-paths, where he will provide a major upgrade over Verdugo.

Having a switch-hitting bat in the bottom of the lineup is an asset, and the Yankees know how productive Jasson can be when he’s in his groove. Injuries have derailed his flow over the past few years, but that’s a variable that cannot be controlled. As long as Dominguez is playing daily and stays healthy, he will be a critical piece in the Yankees’ offensive equation. Smashing 20+ home runs as a rookie shouldn’t be out of the question.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Defensive Adjustments in Left Field

Defensively, Dominguez remains a work in progress in left field. His athleticism and speed provide a strong foundation, but his reads and routes still need refinement. In limited action last season, Dominguez posted -2 defensive runs saved and -3 outs above average. While these numbers suggest room for improvement, the Yankees are confident that his natural tools and work ethic will lead to significant defensive gains in 2025.

Why Dominguez is the Future

The Yankees’ decision to place Dominguez in left field signals a commitment to their younger talent and a focus on dynamic offensive production. With Verdugo’s departure, Dominguez steps into a key role with the opportunity to cement himself as a cornerstone player for years to come. His blend of power, patience, and potential gives the Yankees a formidable presence in left field, adding depth and explosiveness to their lineup as they look to contend in 2025.