MLB Power Rankings: Yankees maintain No. 1 spot, but competition is close behind

With the 2024 MLB season underway, teams are already fighting for the top spots in the power rankings. So far, the Yankees have the best record in the game by just one win, with the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers close behind. The Bombers sport a .706 winning percentage with a +19 run differential but have lost their last two games and will be looking to pick up a win against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday evening.

With that being said, the Dodgers are the top-ranked team in the NL West but don’t have the top winning percentage, falling behind the Milwaukee Brewers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago Cubs, and Atlanta Braves. However, their team is too good to ignore, and once they pick up the pace, they will be incredibly difficult to beat on any given day.

Top 3 MLB Power Rankings:

1.) Yankees

The Yankees’ hot start to the season has been fueled by their offense, notably led by second-year shortstop Anthony Volpe and Juan Soto.

The 22-year-old infielder is hitting .373/.464/.542, including two homers and eight RBIs, with a 199 wRC+. Having been moved to the leadoff spot, Volpe’s impact has been tremendous, and he continues to help carry out an offense that is still dealing with some inconsistencies.

In addition, Soto has been, as advertised, an elite lefty bat hitting .328/.457/.516, including three homers and 15 RBIs, with a nearly 20% walk rate.

Once Aaron Judge starts to hit his groove and the rest of the Yankees’ lineup maintains their averages, they will arguably have the best offense in baseball. It is also important to mention they are without Gerrit Cole, and he’s working his way back diligently from nerve inflammation in his throwing elbow. Once they get him back, the Yankees may just reach their World Series potential.

2.) Orioles

The offense has slugged the Orioles to 89 runs and a 116 wRC+ through their first 16 games, and the only reason they don’t lead their division is because the Yankees have the best record in the league. Corbin Burnes has been even better than advertised, and Baltimore has a solid 3.82 ERA as a team, even without Kyle Bradish and John Means.

3.) Dodgers

While the Dodgers haven’t necessarily pitched well, their offense is absolutely remarkable. They’re still considered the best team in the National League, especially with the Atlanta Braves losing Spencer Strider for the season. Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani might just find themselves finishing first and second in the NL MVP race.