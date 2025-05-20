Mets-Yankees was the most-watched Sunday Night Baseball broadcast in seven years

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

There’s something poetic about a May night in the Bronx, where every pitch echoes through generations of rivalry and pride.

This past weekend, the New York Yankees and the New York Mets delivered more than just baseball—they gave fans electricity, emotion, and edge-of-your-seat drama.

The Subway Series always means something in this city, but this time, it meant something to the entire country.

All eyes were on Yankee Stadium as Juan Soto returned in orange and blue, igniting a chorus of boos and scattered applause. The crowd’s reaction was the kind of raw, unscripted theater that only baseball can deliver.

Why this series felt different from the start

Both teams came into the series at the top. The Yankees sat atop the AL East with a commanding lead. The Mets, while stumbling a bit, were still leading the NL East.

Each game felt like a playoff warm-up, every at-bat an opportunity to tilt the city’s balance of power. And the fans? They turned out in droves, not just at the stadium but across the country.

According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, the Sunday night matchup drew 2.54 million viewers—making it the most-watched Sunday Night Baseball broadcast since August 2018. That kind of number isn’t just a statistic. It’s a statement.

Sunday's Mets-Yankees game averaged 2.54 million viewers, the most-watched SNB broadcast since August of 2018. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) May 20, 2025

The drama unfolded inning by inning

Over three games, the Yankees outscored the Mets 17-6, taking the series 2-1. But the scorelines only tell part of the story. Sunday’s rubber match, in particular, had all the hallmarks of an instant classic.

Pete Alonso, usually the Mets’ rock, made a rare throwing error late in the game that cracked a tie wide open.

Then, in a moment that felt written by a Hollywood screenwriter, Cody Bellinger stepped to the plate and launched a clutch home run that sent Yankee Stadium into chaos.

It was the kind of game that reminds you why we watch: the uncertainty, the heartbreak, the unfiltered joy.

Subway Series: more than just a city rivalry

This wasn’t just about the Yankees and Mets. This was a measuring stick for the soul of New York baseball. Who wears the crown? Who’s the big brother?

That question, like the city itself, never sleeps. It only simmers until the next meeting. But one thing is clear: the entire country was watching—and they were treated to fireworks.

Think of this Subway Series as a fireworks show at sea. The Yankees were the steady ship, sailing through the AL East. The Mets were the upstart submarine, rising fast and full of ambition.

When the two met, the resulting explosion lit up the horizon.

Yankees holding strong while Mets regroup

Following the series, the Yankees now sit at 27-19, holding a 4.5-game cushion atop their division. They look poised, dangerous, and balanced.

The Mets, meanwhile, lost the NL East lead on Monday after dropping their fourth game in five tries. But this is baseball—a game of long roads and wild turns. One great series doesn’t define a season, but it can shape it.

Sunday’s loss might sting for the Mets, but it also lit a fire. They know they were part of something special. They’ll want another shot.

No one knows what’s coming next on Sunday Night Baseball. But after this weekend, the bar is high and the city’s pulse is racing.

