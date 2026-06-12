Max Fried is not back yet, but the Yankees finally have a green light that feels real.

Fried’s latest imaging cleared him for mound work, and Aaron Boone said the left-hander will throw a touch-and-feel bullpen Saturday, per Gary Phillips. For the NY Yankees, that is the first meaningful step out of the wait-and-see fog.

I would not rush the calendar here. A bullpen is not a rehab assignment, and a rehab assignment is not a return. Still, after an elbow bone bruise created an ugly pause in the middle of his season, getting Fried back on a mound is the kind of update that changes the rotation mood immediately.

The cautious path still matters

Fried went on the injured list after imaging revealed a left elbow bone bruise, which was scary enough on its own even before the Yankees sent the results for additional review. The best news then was that the initial concern did not point to a torn UCL. The best news now is that the next round of imaging has allowed the process to move forward.

Before the injury, Fried had thrown 61.2 innings with a 3.21 ERA, 2.71 FIP, 3.85 xFIP, and 1.9 WAR. The ERA was strong, but the underlying profile was even cleaner, especially with just one homer allowed over 10 starts.

The Yankees do not need Fried to win the comeback race. They need him healthy enough to be Fried again in September and October.

The rotation looks different with him

Gerrit Cole is back. Cam Schlittler has forced his way into the ace conversation. Will Warren has been better than a placeholder, and Carlos Rodon is still working through the early return stretch. Ryan Weathers has given them innings, even if the home-run issue needs monitoring.

That depth makes the Fried situation less desperate, which is exactly why patience should be easier. The Yankees can let him build through the proper checkpoints without acting like the season is hanging on one bullpen session.

The bigger picture is obvious enough. If Fried returns as a healthy left-handed front-line arm, the Yankees can walk into the second half with one of the sport’s nastiest rotation ceilings. Cole, Fried, and Schlittler in any short series would make life miserable for opponents, and that is before the rest of the staff gets sorted out.

Saturday’s bullpen will not answer everything. It will answer whether Fried’s elbow can tolerate the next step, and for now, that is plenty. The Yankees finally got a real sign of movement, and with this rotation, movement is all they needed to start thinking bigger again.