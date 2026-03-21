Five days after the Detroit Tigers turned him into a batting practice machine, Luis Gil walked to the mound at Steinbrenner Field against the Baltimore Orioles with something to prove. He answered emphatically.

Five shutout innings. One hit. Seven strikeouts. A fastball that touched 98.8 mph and sat at 96.8 on average. The 2024 American League Rookie of the Year looked like himself again, and the New York Yankees got exactly the response they needed heading into Opening Day.

“That was 2024 Luis Gil right there,” Aaron Boone said after a 3-1 win over the Orioles, per MLB.com. “It was great to see.”

What Changed Between Starts

The context behind Friday’s performance matters. After Gil got roughed up for seven runs on nine hits against the Tigers last Sunday, the Yankees went back to the lab. The coaching staff worked with him specifically on his release point, and the team also introduced a two-seam sinker to give him a new weapon against right-handed hitters looking to elevate.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The results showed up immediately in the numbers. Compared to his Tiger start, Gil gained 1.4 mph on his four-seamer, 2.7 mph on his changeup, and 1.6 mph on his slider. Across his five innings against Baltimore, he induced nine whiffs on 37 swings, with five of the seven strikeouts coming on the fastball. His full pitch-by-pitch data tells the story of a pitcher who was not just throwing harder but locating with a purpose he had been missing.

Luis Gil was tired of hearing about losing his starting job so he fired off 5 near-perfect innings to end his Spring



The Yankees righty struck out 7 and introduced a new sinker into his arsenal — an addition that should help him induce weak contact against RHH. He looked great! pic.twitter.com/AGPYXrdZX3 — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) March 20, 2026

The sinker did exactly what it was designed to do. Instead of fastballs catching the middle of the plate and inviting fly balls, Gil was generating ground contact and keeping the ball out of the air. Pete Alonso doubled in the fourth, and Bryan Ramos drew a walk in the fifth that was immediately erased on an inning-ending double play. That was it.

“The thing that I feel happiest about is how everything has come together right now,” Gil said through interpreter Marlon Abreu, per MLB.com. “It’s at the right time. We’re getting ready to start the season.”

Why This Was More Than One Good Start

To understand why Friday mattered, you have to understand how far Gil has fallen from his 2024 peak and why the warning signs had been genuinely alarming.

In his Rookie of the Year campaign, Gil’s fastball averaged 96.6 mph with a 28.5% whiff rate and a .315 xwOBA. After a lat injury derailed his 2025 season, those numbers cratered. His fastball dropped to 95.3 mph on average with an 18.8% whiff rate and a .360 xwOBA, meaning hitters were both making more contact and doing more damage when they did. The strikeout rate fell nearly 10 percentage points. The command issues that have always been part of his profile became unmanageable without the velocity to back them up.

ESM has written extensively about the concern surrounding Gil’s role heading into this season, and the questions were legitimate. His fastball whiff rate in spring camp entering Friday was 18.8% — identical to his 2025 number, and nowhere near the 28.5% he posted during his breakout. When David Cone watched the Tigers outing on YES Network, he was blunt: “Luis Gil is throwing strikes, but they’re not quality pitches.”

Friday was different. The fastball had action again. The release point adjustment tightened his command and gave him a cleaner line to the plate. The sinker added a dimension hitters had not seen from him, and it generated the kind of weak contact that keeps pitch counts low and rotations efficient.

What Comes Next

Boone confirmed after the game that the Yankees have not yet determined their full rotation order for Opening Day, though Max Fried and Cam Schlittler have already been announced as the first two starters. Will Warren and Ryan Weathers appear to be in line for games three and four. Gil’s spot in the five-man rotation remains intact for now, his job secured at least temporarily by a performance that finally looked like the pitcher the organization has been waiting for him to become again.

Carlos Lagrange was sent to Triple-A this week after a brilliant spring, but he is the first call if a rotation vacancy opens. The depth is there if Gil falters. But after Friday, the conversation has shifted back to what it should be: whether Gil can sustain this over six months, not whether he should be on the Opening Day roster at all.

One start does not answer that question. But it was the right start at the right time, and the Yanks needed it badly.