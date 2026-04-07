The New York Yankees entered the 2026 campaign with three key injuries in their rotation: Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, and Clarke Schmidt. All three belong in the pitching staff even when the team is fully healthy.

Fortunately, the organization has been able to replace them more than adequately. In fact, you can firmly say that the Yankees have the best rotation in the league, and the stats back up that statement. While the bullpen is not exactly going through its hottest stretch, the starters and the first five hitters are carrying this team.

Before Tuesday’s action, the Yankees led baseball with a 1.81 starting pitching ERA. The second-best squad, the Cleveland Guardians, have a 2.89 ERA. There’s a gap of more than one run between the two, which is impressive even with the small sample available.

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The Yankees Top The League In Starter’s ERA And FIP

But Fielding Independent Pitching, a useful metric that removes defense from the equation, also ranks the Yankees’ run-prevention as top-notch, with a league-leading 2.57 mark. The Toronto Blue Jays are second at 2.61. Any way you slice it, New York’s rotation is just superior.

The unit is also second in fWAR with 1.6, trailing Seattle’s 1.9, but with nine games. The Mariners have played 11 as of Tuesday afternoon.

Simply put, Max Fried, Cam Schlittler, and Will Warren have all been amazing. The $218-million lefty boasts a 1.35 ERA in 20 innings of work, while Schlittler, who takes the ball on Tuesday night, has a perfect 0.00 ERA in 11.2 frames.

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Warren And Weathers Remain Solid Contributors

Warren’s 2.70 ERA in 10 innings has also been a pleasant surprise, and while Ryan Weathers has been a bit erratic in his first two games, the potential is there for him to become a mainstay in the rotation. Even if he hasn’t been at his best, the former Marlin has a 4.50 ERA and a 2.30 FIP in two starts.

With Luis Gil rejoining the rotation this week, and Cole and Rodon getting closer to rehab assignments, the Yankees will get more reinforcements soon.